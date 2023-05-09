Previewing Congress's Joint Crypto Regulation Hearing

We don't know for sure if any actual legislation will move forward this year. The industry’s expectation was that a stablecoin bill would have the greatest chance of success in terms of becoming law. Those expectations were pretty well dashed during a hearing on stablecoins earlier this month when Congresswoman Maxine Waters (D-Calif.), the ranking member of the House Financial Services Committee, said that the bill reflected thinking from last October – and that, in her view, the committee needed to “start from scratch.”