Allow Influencers to Promote Registered Crypto Firms, French Senators Say

Bitcoin
$28,679.90+2.50%
Ethereum
$1,869.40+2.25%
Binance Coin
$323.42-0.38%
XRP
$0.45761290-1.31%
Cardano
$0.38585600-0.02%
Dogecoin
$0.07831658+0.08%
Polygon
$0.98532843+2.76%
Solana
$21.74-0.54%
Polkadot
$5.69+0.36%
Litecoin
$88.18+0.07%
Tron
$0.06910411+0.87%
Binance USD
$1.00-0.01%
Shiba Inu
$0.00000998+0.96%
Avalanche
$16.72+0.68%
Wrapped Bitcoin
$28,734.57+1.49%
Uniswap
$5.27-0.28%
Chainlink
$6.98+1.51%
Cosmos
$11.01+0.55%
Monero
$152.30-1.62%
Ethereum Classic
$19.17+0.54%
Internet Computer
$5.81+2.89%
Stellar
$0.09278900+0.67%
Bitcoin Cash
$118.50+0.37%
Filecoin
$5.29+0.83%
Aptos
$9.82-0.31%
Crypto.com
$0.07198833-1.06%
Hedera
$0.05758139-1.38%
Lido DAO
$1.97+0.60%
Arbitrum
$1.33+1.22%
Quant
$113.15+0.39%
NEAR Protocol
$1.82+0.31%
VeChain
$0.02068116-2.41%
ApeCoin
$3.83+0.11%
Algorand
$0.17806138+1.56%
The Graph
$0.13085207+1.03%
Fantom
$0.41258719+0.52%
EOS
$1.02-0.33%
Stacks
$0.80723411+16.68%
Paxos Dollar
$0.99945433+2.29%
The Sandbox
$0.56168491+0.79%
Elrond
$39.88-1.43%
Aave
$68.50-0.42%
Theta
$0.97288229-0.57%
Decentraland
$0.52671145+0.43%
Tezos
$0.98500000+0.31%
Immutable X
$0.91778594-1.79%
Flow
$0.84767644+0.36%
Axie Infinity
$7.53-0.90%
Synthetix
$2.46+4.97%
Curve DAO Token
$0.90325606+2.28%
NEO
$10.02-2.71%
Chiliz
$0.12724866+1.22%
Optimism
$2.14+1.66%
Bitcoin SV
$33.11-0.03%
Maker
$693.22-1.79%
Luna Classic
$0.00010551+0.48%
Injective Protocol
$7.68+1.71%
BitTorrent
$0.00000063+2.01%
Mina
$0.63930209+0.80%
eCash
$0.00002871+0.02%
Dash
$47.91-0.59%
IOTA
$0.19289392+0.00%
PAX Gold
$2,021.21+1.53%
PancakeSwap
$2.56+1.84%
Trust Wallet Token
$1.15+0.77%
Zilliqa
$0.02701890+1.36%
Woo Network
$0.26131205+1.60%
Loopring
$0.32464325-0.17%
Baby Doge Coin
$0.00000000-4.27%
Convex Finance
$5.12+2.05%
THORChain
$1.30+0.61%
dYdX
$2.46+0.94%
Kava.io
$0.75949631-1.05%
Nexo
$0.67831296+0.37%
Enjin
$0.37590983+0.48%
Basic Attention Token
$0.23649600+0.38%
Zcash
$36.79+1.35%
Mask Network
$4.46+0.15%
JasmyCoin
$0.00687932+6.93%
Holo
$0.00183986+1.48%
Fetch.ai
$0.31262811-1.00%
Terra 2.0/LUNA
$1.23+0.62%
FLOKI
$0.00003310+5.35%
NEM
$0.03522523-0.62%
SXP
$0.54934530-6.01%
EthereumPoW
$2.83+0.47%
Ethereum Name Service
$11.73+1.13%
Oasis Network
$0.05897407-0.06%
Audius
$0.27818226-1.67%
Qtum
$2.76+0.16%
Celo
$0.57437111+0.14%
BLUR
$0.62392139+0.43%
Gala
$0.03691934-0.46%
Ravencoin
$0.02310949+0.77%
Compound
$39.76+0.25%
Yearn Finance
$7,949.17+0.27%
Kusama
$29.15+1.66%
Decred
$17.46-1.38%
ICON
$0.27124351+0.16%
Illuvium
$50.64+0.58%
Bitcoin Gold
$14.03+0.87%
Ankr
$0.02942023+0.13%
Stepn
$0.31483256+0.11%
Helium
$1.63+0.07%
Harmony
$0.01875503+0.17%
IoTeX
$0.02442615+0.37%
Band Protocol
$1.69+0.56%
0x
$0.24656598+1.50%
Moonbeam
$0.33251300+0.04%
Braintrust
$0.83034176+0.31%
Siacoin
$0.00381188+1.15%
Sushiswap
$1.01+0.86%
TerraUSD
$0.01963851-0.14%
Amp
$0.00334973+0.37%
Waves
$1.86+1.13%
Wax
$0.06401697-0.04%
Skale
$0.03695545+0.08%
Cartesi
$0.22013636+6.00%
SafePal
$0.43033053+0.78%
OMG Network
$1.09+2.94%
Livepeer
$5.37+1.03%
Dogelon Mars
$0.00000027+7.63%
Synapse
$0.77939465+0.99%
Alchemy Pay
$0.02983787+2.59%
UMA Protocol
$2.07-7.00%
DigiByte
$0.00908807+0.62%
Polymath Network
$0.16009130-21.26%
Joe
$0.40596692-5.82%
Lisk
$0.93227850+1.34%
Stargate Finance
$0.73359532-0.86%
iExec RLC
$1.82-7.91%
Nervos Network
$0.00391994+2.69%
NuCypher
$0.09993056-0.01%
Ribbon Finance
$0.17890478+9.53%
Secret
$0.59649466+0.67%
Aragon
$2.95-4.39%
Celsius
$0.27745208+0.32%
MetisDAO
$26.34+3.75%
Kyber Network
$0.67045538-0.16%
Nano
$0.78941264+0.85%
Smooth Love Potion
$0.00248863+1.11%
Numeraire
$16.74+4.92%
Syscoin
$0.14534734+2.87%
COTI
$0.07782557+1.38%
MOBOX
$0.49022198+0.97%
Index Chain
$0.12745638+31.32%
Steem
$0.20771432+0.57%
Ren
$0.08754161-0.05%
Dent
$0.00091465+0.67%
Chromia
$0.15079295-0.62%
Keep Network
$0.14719959-0.23%
Civic
$0.09886015+0.57%
Vulcan Forged PYR
$3.31+0.14%
WINkLink
$0.00008173+0.46%
Spell Token
$0.00066445+0.86%
Bancor
$0.47116538+1.72%
Request
$0.09683044+4.10%
Bifrost
$0.05733901-0.34%
WazirX
$0.15561777+0.71%
NKN
$0.10666363+1.51%
SuperRare
$0.11245595+1.67%
LooksRare
$0.12364122-0.01%
Voyager Token
$0.22789544+1.40%
RACA
$0.00017974-0.32%
CEEK VR
$0.07158595-0.28%
Reef
$0.00259562-0.33%
XYO Network
$0.00460499+4.63%
Stormx
$0.00528240+0.23%
Augur
$7.15-0.18%
Saitama
$0.00126035-3.40%
Sun Token
$0.00583862-0.33%
Moonriver
$7.27+0.50%
Storj
$0.33853991+0.72%
Orchid
$0.07849722+1.45%
Raydium
$0.22245271+0.06%
Polkastarter
$0.43932228-3.07%
Serum
$0.11338732+0.49%
GAS
$2.99+0.29%
Yield Guild Games
$0.22236611+0.41%
Kishu Inu
$0.00000000-4.55%
Alpaca Finance
$0.25078136-0.42%
Verge
$0.00224414+0.63%
Adventure Gold
$0.45620750+3.65%
CLV
$0.05838434+3.08%
Quickswap
$70.72-3.06%
Ampleforth Governance
$3.43+0.15%
Star Atlas DAO
$0.17385694-6.55%
Star Atlas
$0.00269262-1.21%
Enzyme
$20.62+2.11%
district0x
$0.02878499+26.24%
Harvest Finance
$31.04+1.06%
Rarible
$1.48-1.79%
Samoyedcoin
$0.00366972-3.51%
Green Satoshi Token
$0.01846302-0.29%
Quantstamp
$0.01592980+1.19%
Tokemak
$0.78942341-3.33%
Mirror Protocol
$0.07051630-3.87%
SingularDTV
$0.000402100.00%
FTX Token
$1.44+2.01%
Tether
$1.00-0.02%
USD Coin
$1.00-0.04%
Dai
$1.00-0.04%
PlayIconNav
Crypto Prices CoinDesk Market Index CoinDesk Market Index
Policy

Allow Influencers to Promote Registered Crypto Firms, French Senators Say

Lawmakers in the French National Assembly are seeking to effectively ban social media crypto promotions, but a key senate committee appears to favor lighter restrictions.

By Jack Schickler
AccessTimeIconMay 3, 2023 at 9:52 a.m. UTC
The French Senate building in Paris (jlxp/Pixabay)

The French Senate favors lighter restrictions on crypto influencers (jlxp/Pixabay)

Jack Schickler is a CoinDesk reporter focused on crypto regulations, based in Brussels, Belgium. He doesn’t own any crypto.

Social media influencers would be allowed to promote products of registered crypto companies like Binance under proposals agreed by the French Senate’s Economics Committee on Wednesday.

Senators appear to favor less restrictive measures than their counterparts in Paris’ National Assembly, who in March voted to effectively ban crypto ads by social media stars.

​​The amendment, passed in Committee and set to be discussed in the Senate plenary next week, would allow crypto companies to pay for publicity via influencers if they are either registered with or have a license from regulators.

The Senate plan aligns the bill with the existing French Consumer Code, said an explanatory note by lead lawmaker Amel Gacquerre, a member of the Centrist Union party. The bill also clamps down on influencers advertising cosmetics and gambling.

The National Assembly previously took a tougher line, saying that influencers should only be allowed to promote products from crypto companies that have a license from the Financial Markets Authority – which, in practice, no firm has. In contrast, dozens of companies including Binance, Bitstamp and eToro have registered with the regulator, which confirms they meet money-laundering and governance norms.

The bill would normally have to be agreed by both Senate and Assembly to pass into law. Industry lobby group ADAN, which has previously said the Assembly’s position could harm the country’s aspiration to be a crypto hub, tweeted on Wednesday that the Committee's stance was “encouraging.”

French lawmakers have also tightened up registration conditions as they seek to prepare for new European Union rules known as the Markets in Crypto Assets regulation (MiCA), which sets tougher rules for stablecoin issuers, wallet providers and crypto exchanges.

Read more: French Lawmakers Agree to Effectively Ban Crypto Influencer Promotions

Edited by Sandali Handagama.

DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

CoinDesk - Unknown

Jack Schickler

Jack Schickler is a CoinDesk reporter focused on crypto regulations, based in Brussels, Belgium. He doesn’t own any crypto.

Learn more about Consensus 2023, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.

CoinDesk - Unknown

Jack Schickler

Jack Schickler is a CoinDesk reporter focused on crypto regulations, based in Brussels, Belgium. He doesn’t own any crypto.

Read more about
regulationsInfluencersFranceSocial MediaAdvertising