Binance Official Says Crypto Exchange Has Ousted North Koreans

Bitcoin
$29,727.87+5.97%
Ethereum
$1,924.35+4.48%
Binance Coin
$335.38+1.66%
XRP
$0.46825410+5.02%
Cardano
$0.41440000+6.56%
Dogecoin
$0.08055931+4.60%
Polygon
$1.02+5.18%
Solana
$22.42+5.67%
Polkadot
$6.03+4.56%
Litecoin
$90.10+4.03%
Binance USD
$1.00+0.02%
Shiba Inu
$0.00001035+2.98%
Tron
$0.06583507+1.72%
Avalanche
$17.85+6.51%
Wrapped Bitcoin
$30,139.21+7.19%
Uniswap
$5.57+5.30%
Chainlink
$7.22+4.18%
Cosmos
$11.63+10.53%
Monero
$156.80+0.97%
Ethereum Classic
$19.95+4.47%
Stellar
$0.09468900+2.95%
Internet Computer
$5.72+9.41%
Bitcoin Cash
$118.02+1.89%
Filecoin
$5.44+5.38%
Aptos
$10.28+4.23%
Hedera
$0.06157531+3.93%
Crypto.com
$0.07533991+5.76%
Lido DAO
$2.15+6.30%
Arbitrum
$1.44+5.27%
NEAR Protocol
$1.94+5.08%
VeChain
$0.02273655+5.03%
Quant
$113.04+5.08%
ApeCoin
$4.13+6.14%
Algorand
$0.18491167+4.25%
The Graph
$0.14177295+4.56%
Fantom
$0.43535426+5.83%
EOS
$1.04+2.82%
Elrond
$43.96+7.89%
The Sandbox
$0.59180872+5.03%
Paxos Dollar
$0.99835358+0.84%
Stacks
$0.75079460+3.89%
Aave
$71.65+5.90%
Decentraland
$0.56006187+5.22%
Theta
$1.02+3.65%
Immutable X
$1.06+14.41%
Tezos
$1.04+5.06%
Flow
$0.90845640+4.38%
Axie Infinity
$8.01+5.00%
Synthetix
$2.47+4.79%
NEO
$10.99+4.81%
Curve DAO Token
$0.94741562+4.88%
Injective Protocol
$9.15+10.73%
Optimism
$2.21+3.17%
Chiliz
$0.12924459+4.66%
Bitcoin SV
$33.99+1.27%
Luna Classic
$0.00010960+4.92%
Maker
$704.43+5.01%
Mina
$0.69120607+6.26%
BitTorrent
$0.00000064-0.76%
eCash
$0.00002984+3.96%
Dash
$51.27+4.65%
IOTA
$0.20257454+5.05%
PAX Gold
$1,988.41-0.05%
PancakeSwap
$2.67+2.74%
FTX Token
$1.55-0.56%
Woo Network
$0.29904567+15.72%
Trust Wallet Token
$1.19+4.79%
Zilliqa
$0.02932268+2.56%
Loopring
$0.35598556+5.11%
dYdX
$2.66+6.92%
THORChain
$1.39+4.86%
Kava.io
$0.84114350+9.64%
Convex Finance
$5.38+4.25%
Enjin
$0.40161065+5.58%
Nexo
$0.70823510-0.19%
Basic Attention Token
$0.25736000+6.37%
FLOKI
$0.00003683+4.01%
Fetch.ai
$0.34421824+6.47%
Mask Network
$4.83+5.00%
Zcash
$38.53+7.15%
NEM
$0.03721033+3.91%
SXP
$0.59010642+4.61%
Terra 2.0/LUNA
$1.26+3.26%
EthereumPoW
$2.99+3.35%
Oasis Network
$0.06417769+9.55%
Ethereum Name Service
$12.27+5.28%
BLUR
$0.69923254+15.54%
JasmyCoin
$0.00660382+8.95%
Audius
$0.31021304+5.75%
Qtum
$2.92+4.48%
Celo
$0.61734400+6.55%
Gala
$0.03987682+5.92%
Ravencoin
$0.02426263+4.19%
Decred
$19.17+2.72%
ICON
$0.29745359+10.87%
Compound
$41.34+7.04%
Kusama
$31.34+5.08%
Yearn Finance
$8,310.73+2.76%
Illuvium
$53.56+4.42%
Helium
$1.82+2.10%
Ankr
$0.03193508+4.80%
Bitcoin Gold
$14.20-0.14%
Stepn
$0.33104174+3.89%
IoTeX
$0.02563009+7.13%
0x
$0.26949126+7.02%
Moonbeam
$0.35826618+3.04%
Band Protocol
$1.77+3.63%
Braintrust
$0.83209572-1.12%
Sushiswap
$1.06+4.59%
Siacoin
$0.00395064-0.08%
Amp
$0.00358872+2.57%
Waves
$1.96+4.37%
NuCypher
$0.14992322-0.08%
TerraUSD
$0.01986799+7.82%
Wax
$0.06823302+1.94%
Skale
$0.04042783+5.63%
Polymath Network
$0.19900000+28.26%
Joe
$0.51347292+8.08%
Cartesi
$0.24109045+3.16%
Alchemy Pay
$0.03389623+6.87%
SafePal
$0.44596261+5.49%
Livepeer
$5.79+5.78%
DigiByte
$0.00949151+5.22%
Dogelon Mars
$0.00000027+0.15%
OMG Network
$1.07+3.97%
Stargate Finance
$0.82966795+11.20%
Lisk
$0.97612584+0.59%
Nervos Network
$0.00418378+13.40%
UMA Protocol
$1.92+4.00%
Aragon
$3.36+4.41%
Secret
$0.63312860+2.91%
Celsius
$0.29550397+4.49%
MetisDAO
$27.41+3.27%
Kyber Network
$0.71024140+5.96%
iExec RLC
$1.61+6.76%
Smooth Love Potion
$0.00263681+3.85%
Nano
$0.82551411+3.57%
Ribbon Finance
$0.15643371+1.33%
Syscoin
$0.14983373+2.61%
Numeraire
$16.70+2.07%
COTI
$0.08132818+4.11%
MOBOX
$0.51233089+6.06%
Ren
$0.09673368+5.20%
Dent
$0.00100951+5.56%
Steem
$0.21249660+1.21%
Chromia
$0.15911200+5.12%
Vulcan Forged PYR
$3.54+4.94%
Keep Network
$0.15329835+1.57%
Civic
$0.10340258+1.55%
Spell Token
$0.00069944+5.27%
Bancor
$0.48836090+5.41%
WazirX
$0.16318662+0.58%
Bifrost
$0.05813850-0.75%
Voyager Token
$0.25244620-3.96%
NKN
$0.11157131+4.61%
Request
$0.09410152+4.07%
SuperRare
$0.11471878+0.86%
CEEK VR
$0.07748623+2.32%
Index Chain
$0.08594960+11.65%
Stormx
$0.00554758+0.54%
XYO Network
$0.00469838-4.62%
Augur
$7.44+0.04%
Sun Token
$0.00576127+1.63%
Moonriver
$7.71+4.03%
Storj
$0.36142435+4.99%
Raydium
$0.23825636+1.71%
Orchid
$0.08005528+0.73%
Serum
$0.12619073+5.68%
Yield Guild Games
$0.23869001+4.48%
GAS
$3.17+1.91%
Polkastarter
$0.42227044+3.20%
Alpaca Finance
$0.27090149+2.46%
Adventure Gold
$0.51085181+7.35%
Verge
$0.00236021+4.70%
Star Atlas DAO
$0.20576612-0.71%
Quickswap
$80.54+4.39%
CLV
$0.06008484+2.49%
Star Atlas
$0.00290817-0.48%
Ampleforth Governance
$3.44+3.07%
Enzyme
$20.96+2.74%
Harvest Finance
$33.21+3.73%
district0x
$0.02940000+1.73%
Rarible
$1.50+2.91%
Samoyedcoin
$0.00393903-0.28%
Tokemak
$0.92049736-3.26%
Mirror Protocol
$0.07634621+1.75%
Quantstamp
$0.01599712+1.01%
SingularDTV
$0.000402100.00%
RACA
$0.00019384+1.29%
Baby Doge Coin
$0.00000000-4.12%
Holo
$0.00194297+6.11%
Kishu Inu
$0.00000000-9.16%
Saitama
$0.00150325-0.96%
Reef
$0.00273526+5.78%
LooksRare
$0.13396260+6.31%
WINkLink
$0.00008583+0.69%
Harmony
$0.02098313+6.59%
Green Satoshi Token
$0.01907821+1.05%
Synapse
$0.86021382+6.27%
Tether
$1.00+0.02%
USD Coin
$1.00+0.00%
Dai
$1.00+0.01%
PlayIconNav
Crypto Prices CoinDesk Market Index CoinDesk Market Index
Policy

Binance Official Says Crypto Exchange Has Ousted North Koreans

"They recognized Binance was not the place for them," said Tigran Gambaryan, head of financial crime compliance at Binance.

By Amitoj Singh
AccessTimeIconApr 27, 2023 at 7:36 p.m. UTC
Updated Apr 27, 2023 at 7:50 p.m. UTC
Tigran Gambaryan, head of financial crime compliance at Binance attends Consensus 2023. (Amitoj Singh/CoinDesk)

Tigran Gambaryan (left) at Consensus 2023 (Amitoj Singh/CoinDesk)

Consensus 2023 Logo
Featured SpeakerChristy Goldsmith Romero
CommissionerU.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission
Christy Goldsmith Romero - Consensus 2023 speaker
Explore the policy fallout from the 2022 market crash, the advance of CBDCs and more.
Secure Your Seat

Amitoj Singh is CoinDesk's regulatory reporter covering India. He holds BTC and ETH below CoinDesk's disclosure threshold of $1,000.

Consensus 2023 Logo
Featured SpeakerChristy Goldsmith Romero
CommissionerU.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission
Christy Goldsmith Romero - Consensus 2023 speaker
Explore the policy fallout from the 2022 market crash, the advance of CBDCs and more.
Secure Your Seat

AUSTIN, Texas – Binance has figured out how to keep North Koreans off its crypto exchange, a senior compliance official said during a speech Thursday at CoinDesk's Consensus 2023 event.

"We kicked their ass enough that they're actually able to recognize that Binance was not the place for them," said Tigran Gambaryan, head of financial crime compliance at the largest crypto exchange by trading volume. "Binance has been fairly successful ... whether it's about how they circumvent controls or identifying the different entities or types of identification that they try to spoof."

Gambaryan highlighted the exchange's efforts by indicating how his 700-member compliance team "addresses 1,300 law enforcement requests on a weekly basis."

Read full coverage of Consensus 2023 here.

Earlier this week, the U.S. Treasury Department's sanctioning agency banned three North Korean individuals for supporting the Lazarus Group, a North Korean hacking team known for crypto thefts.

Binance is statistically prone to being used by bad actors, which is why in September 2021 it hired Gambaryan, a former special agent at the Internal Revenue Service where he headed multibillion-dollar cyber investigations (including the infamous Silk Road case).

Late last month, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) sued Binance, the exchange's founder Changpeng Zhao and other entities. Accusations include failing to register as a "futures commission merchant" while offering unregistered crypto derivatives to U.S. customers, effectively suggesting the company went out of its way to try to bypass U.S. regulations.

Read More: Binance, CEO Zhao Sued by CFTC Over 'Willful Evasion' of U.S. Laws, Unregistered Crypto Derivatives Products

Earlier this week, Binance's U.S. unit not only terminated its asset purchase deal of bankrupt crypto lender Voyager Digital – citing a "hostile and uncertain regulatory climate in the United States" as a reason – but also quietly lifted restrictions on Russian citizens and residents.

Gambaryan said he remained concerned about nation-state bad actors and pig butchering scams in which scammers convince consumers to invest small amounts in crypto over time before siphoning these assets – fattening the pig before butchering it.

Edited by Nick Baker.


DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

CoinDesk - Unknown

Amitoj Singh

Amitoj Singh is CoinDesk's regulatory reporter covering India. He holds BTC and ETH below CoinDesk's disclosure threshold of $1,000.

Learn more about Consensus 2023, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.

CoinDesk - Unknown

Amitoj Singh

Amitoj Singh is CoinDesk's regulatory reporter covering India. He holds BTC and ETH below CoinDesk's disclosure threshold of $1,000.

Read more about
regulationsComplianceBinanceNorth KoreaConsensus 2023Changpeng Zhao