Policy

Ex-CFTC Head Says Regulators Can Engage With Crypto 'If They Have the Will to Do So'

Chris Giancarlo's remarks come as crypto businesses argue U.S. regulators have been too vague heading into this year's crackdown.

By Nick Baker, Amitoj Singh
AccessTimeIconApr 26, 2023 at 10:04 p.m. UTC
Updated Apr 26, 2023 at 10:22 p.m. UTC
J. Christopher Giancarlo, attorney and former business executive who served as 13th chairman of the United States Commodity Futures Trading Commission. Author of "CryptoDad". (J. Christopher Giancarlo)

J. Christopher Giancarlo, attorney and former business executive who served as 13th chairman of the United States Commodity Futures Trading Commission. Author of "CryptoDad". (J. Christopher Giancarlo)

Nick Baker is CoinDesk's deputy editor-in-chief. He owns small amounts of BTC and ETH.

Amitoj Singh is CoinDesk's regulatory reporter covering India. He holds BTC and ETH below CoinDesk's disclosure threshold of $1,000.

Chris Giancarlo, the former senior U.S. markets cop known as "Crypto Dad," appeared to criticize his successors in Washington as they crack down on the cryptocurrency industry.

Under Giancarlo's watch as chairman, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission in 2017 approved regulated futures contracts tied to bitcoin (BTC), and, to this day, they remain the only fully regulated crypto product traded in the U.S., he said during a speech Wednesday at CoinDesk's Consensus 2023 event.

Read full coverage of Consensus 2023 here.

Their success, he added, is "proof that regulators can engage successfully with crypto if they have the will to do so."

While not an overt complaint about the current regime in Washington, the comments did stand out as U.S. markets regulators get tougher on crypto. Members of the industry have argued regulators have been too vague on how they view the business and how current laws apply – if at all. Just this week, Coinbase, the biggest U.S. crypto exchange, asked a court to compel the Securities and Exchange Commission to finally respond to its request for greater clarity.

Giancarlo is co-chair of law firm Willkie Farr & Gallagher's digital works practice. He published a book in 2021 titled "CryptoDad: The Fight for the Future of Money."

He discussed other topics, including stablecoins. He said the U.S. House Financial Services Committee committed a "grave oversight" by not including a single word about privacy in the stablecoin bill reintroduced earlier this month.

The blockchains that power digital currencies – whether bitcoin, a stablecoin or another privately issued one or a government-issued central bank digital currency (CBDC) – contain massive amounts of data on the behavior of users, which causes some people to be concerned about the privacy implications, Giancarlo said.

"Therefore, Florida Gov. [and possible Republican U.S. presidential candidate] Ron DeSantis is not wrong to be concerned" about the misuse of "stockpiles of financial data wreaking havoc on financial privacy and economic liberty," he added. Last month, DeSantis introduced a legislative proposal that would prohibit the use of a CBDC as money within his state.

UPDATE (April 26, 2023, 22:21 UTC): Adds comments about stablecoins and Ron DeSantis.

Edited by Aoyon Ashraf.


Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

Nick Baker

Nick Baker is CoinDesk's deputy editor-in-chief. He owns small amounts of BTC and ETH.

Amitoj Singh

Amitoj Singh is CoinDesk's regulatory reporter covering India. He holds BTC and ETH below CoinDesk's disclosure threshold of $1,000.

Nick Baker

Nick Baker is CoinDesk's deputy editor-in-chief. He owns small amounts of BTC and ETH.

Amitoj Singh

Amitoj Singh is CoinDesk's regulatory reporter covering India. He holds BTC and ETH below CoinDesk's disclosure threshold of $1,000.

