U.S. Government Allows the Bulk of Voyager-Binance.US Deal to Proceed

“The plan and confirmation order contemplate certain transactions and other steps, including making certain distributions to Debtors’ account holders… the parties agree that these transactions may go forward while this appeal is litigated and resolved,” said the document, which is signed by a U.S. Attorney and U.S. Trustee – a Department of Justice official concerned with bankruptcy matters – as well as by lawyers for Voyager and its creditors, but has not yet been agreed by Judge Jennifer Rearden.