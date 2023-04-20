CFTC Adviser Chris Perkins Says U.S. Risks Falling Behind in Crypto

“Other countries are starting to recognize the opportunity and are springing into action,” said Perkins in an interview. “CoinFund just sent a team to Hong Kong," he continued. "It's buzzing right now. Government officials are actually going to conferences and encouraging adoption at this point in Hong Kong as they open back up. Meanwhile, MiCA has arrived and the U.K. is springing into action, acknowledging that the Europeans are moving on MiCA.”