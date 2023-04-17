Do Kwon Retained Law Firm in South Korea Before Terra's Collapse: Report

Bitcoin
$29,891.28-1.53%
Ethereum
$2,093.97-0.22%
Binance Coin
$345.22+3.19%
XRP
$0.51322230-1.58%
Arbitrum
$1.63-0.16%
Cardano
$0.44120100-2.45%
Dogecoin
$0.09298057+3.12%
Aptos
$12.47-0.45%
Stellar
$0.10550000-1.24%
Polygon
$1.17+0.11%
Solana
$25.18+3.73%
Chainlink
$8.14+1.23%
Polkadot
$6.72-1.15%
Litecoin
$99.17+3.15%
Crypto.com
$0.07183619-0.85%
Shiba Inu
$0.00001153-0.88%
Binance USD
$1.00-0.27%
Avalanche
$20.49+5.82%
Uniswap
$6.20-2.02%
Tron
$0.06644502+0.30%
Wrapped Bitcoin
$31,132.98-1.47%
Cosmos
$12.59-2.17%
Ethereum Classic
$21.94-1.08%
Internet Computer
$6.18+6.05%
dYdX
$2.98+3.40%
Quant
$119.07+0.12%
Monero
$162.24-0.95%
Filecoin
$6.21-1.74%
Bitcoin Cash
$132.95-0.22%
Lido DAO
$2.54+0.35%
BLUR
$0.72841222-5.90%
Stepn
$0.39322677-1.61%
Hedera
$0.06761987-0.88%
Curve DAO Token
$1.08-0.81%
NEAR Protocol
$2.27-0.84%
VeChain
$0.02552882-3.66%
ApeCoin
$4.54+0.27%
Algorand
$0.22700916-1.62%
Fantom
$0.53500649+4.90%
The Graph
$0.16466606-2.53%
Decentraland
$0.66226478+3.04%
EOS
$1.22-2.27%
NEO
$13.19-5.79%
Aave
$81.77-1.30%
Trust Wallet Token
$1.30+3.96%
The Sandbox
$0.68946241+0.69%
Stacks
$0.85325034-0.68%
Theta
$1.11-2.81%
Tezos
$1.16-0.43%
Flow
$1.04-2.00%
Elrond
$42.60-2.46%
Axie Infinity
$9.19+0.06%
Immutable X
$1.16-3.03%
Paxos Dollar
$1.00-0.80%
Synthetix
$2.76-1.29%
Luna Classic
$0.00012558-1.69%
Optimism
$2.62-2.61%
Maker
$802.20+1.75%
Injective Protocol
$9.12+5.25%
Chiliz
$0.13626335+1.52%
Mina
$0.80048569-0.77%
Bitcoin SV
$36.74-0.83%
PancakeSwap
$3.62-1.18%
Dash
$59.43+0.59%
IOTA
$0.22489067-0.92%
eCash
$0.00003196-1.35%
FTX Token
$1.81-7.52%
BitTorrent
$0.00000063-0.66%
Convex Finance
$6.07+0.64%
Zcash
$41.60-2.56%
Mask Network
$5.64-0.75%
Woo Network
$0.31872767-0.53%
PAX Gold
$2,029.15+0.31%
Zilliqa
$0.03127812+1.03%
Loopring
$0.40302666+3.99%
THORChain
$1.65-1.12%
Compound
$45.58-0.41%
Kava.io
$0.93828714-0.50%
Enjin
$0.44561245-0.04%
Basic Attention Token
$0.28365000-2.47%
Fetch.ai
$0.39856905-2.53%
Nexo
$0.71933842+2.28%
FLOKI
$0.00003909-2.60%
NEM
$0.04162049-2.15%
Audius
$0.37411217+12.11%
Oasis Network
$0.07324286-0.64%
Ethereum Name Service
$14.15-5.92%
SXP
$0.63893039-4.48%
Qtum
$3.36-4.12%
Terra 2.0/LUNA
$1.39-1.97%
Celo
$0.70828862-1.37%
Dogelon Mars
$0.00000034-1.55%
Yearn Finance
$9,082.81-1.09%
Kusama
$36.42-2.37%
ICON
$0.34250135-4.49%
Gala
$0.04300170-1.13%
Decred
$21.38-1.85%
Ravencoin
$0.02710642+0.40%
JasmyCoin
$0.00669918-1.09%
Bitcoin Gold
$16.17-0.92%
0x
$0.29846539-1.46%
Ankr
$0.03601669-2.55%
Sushiswap
$1.18-0.71%
IoTeX
$0.02883156-2.12%
Helium
$1.81-0.22%
Bifrost
$0.06356036-1.26%
Band Protocol
$2.01+0.12%
Cartesi
$0.24124880+1.43%
UMA Protocol
$2.11-1.63%
Moonbeam
$0.39998744-1.88%
Waves
$2.23-2.22%
Siacoin
$0.00431246-1.42%
Amp
$0.00386905-3.73%
Joe
$0.63249640+0.96%
OMG Network
$1.47+0.89%
Ribbon Finance
$0.19796697-1.72%
Skale
$0.04685508+3.80%
TerraUSD
$0.01985600-10.55%
Alchemy Pay
$0.03905377-0.53%
MetisDAO
$33.64-2.39%
Wax
$0.07323646-1.62%
DigiByte
$0.01019204-0.96%
Livepeer
$6.51-3.28%
SafePal
$0.50218025-0.24%
Polymath Network
$0.16002467-9.13%
Lisk
$1.10-0.85%
NuCypher
$0.12033352-7.67%
Nervos Network
$0.00460961-2.77%
Celsius
$0.35010166-2.20%
Aragon
$3.55+0.38%
Secret
$0.71550475-2.25%
iExec RLC
$1.80-2.31%
Nano
$0.93835903+1.72%
Star Atlas
$0.00329880-0.91%
Dent
$0.00118085-0.77%
Numeraire
$19.35+0.71%
Smooth Love Potion
$0.00292397-2.31%
Syscoin
$0.17288751+1.31%
COTI
$0.10392509+8.12%
Ren
$0.11466743+0.10%
Civic
$0.11186755+0.16%
Spell Token
$0.00077335-1.22%
Chromia
$0.18929990+5.57%
GAS
$3.58+0.60%
Voyager Token
$0.34836210-5.86%
Steem
$0.25843003+8.81%
Bancor
$0.53263480-1.88%
Vulcan Forged PYR
$4.14+4.32%
Keep Network
$0.17616637+0.03%
Augur
$8.22+0.54%
CEEK VR
$0.08776539-1.89%
WazirX
$0.18617979+0.60%
MOBOX
$0.52817560+4.56%
NKN
$0.12656541-0.10%
Request
$0.10320764-1.88%
XYO Network
$0.00536356-1.61%
Storj
$0.40209868-1.52%
Ampleforth Governance
$3.76-1.18%
Stormx
$0.00606297-0.76%
Sun Token
$0.00620666-0.40%
Serum
$0.20775174-0.68%
Yield Guild Games
$0.28888039-1.13%
Orchid
$0.08984220-1.42%
Moonriver
$8.90-1.62%
Polkastarter
$0.46019039-2.19%
Alpaca Finance
$0.28800392-1.95%
Verge
$0.00257386-0.53%
Index Chain
$0.05709359-0.69%
Raydium
$0.26890789-0.89%
Quickswap
$80.85-4.16%
Enzyme
$23.19-0.16%
CLV
$0.06679287-1.98%
Samoyedcoin
$0.00462161+1.82%
Harvest Finance
$36.21-3.42%
district0x
$0.03174252+5.53%
Kyber Network
$0.77418861-1.44%
SuperRare
$0.12941390-0.96%
Mirror Protocol
$0.09036553-0.35%
Quantstamp
$0.01708488+2.13%
Star Atlas DAO
$0.24458342-3.13%
SingularDTV
$0.000402100.00%
RACA
$0.00022394-1.50%
Baby Doge Coin
$0.00000000-8.05%
Holo
$0.00210387-2.46%
Kishu Inu
$0.00000000-14.13%
Saitama
$0.00174396-0.09%
Reef
$0.00305251+0.06%
LooksRare
$0.16386912-5.55%
WINkLink
$0.00009164+0.15%
Harmony
$0.02373405+2.00%
Green Satoshi Token
$0.02123191-2.12%
Tether
$1.00-0.27%
USD Coin
$0.99989058-0.24%
Dai
$0.99978915-0.06%
PlayIconNav
Crypto Prices CoinDesk Market Index
Policy

Do Kwon Retained Law Firm in South Korea Before Terra's Collapse: Report

South Korean prosecutors confirmed a report that Kwon sent $7 million to a local law firm in the months leading up to his venture's dramatic fall.

By Amitoj Singh
AccessTimeIconApr 17, 2023 at 8:31 a.m. UTC
Updated Apr 17, 2023 at 8:36 a.m. UTC
Consensus 2023 Logo
Featured SpeakerChristy Goldsmith Romero
CommissionerU.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission
Christy Goldsmith Romero - Consensus 2023 speaker
Explore the policy fallout from the 2022 market crash, the advance of CBDCs and more.
Secure Your Seat

Amitoj Singh is CoinDesk's regulatory reporter covering India. He holds BTC and ETH below CoinDesk's disclosure threshold of $1,000.

Consensus 2023 Logo
Featured SpeakerChristy Goldsmith Romero
CommissionerU.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission
Christy Goldsmith Romero - Consensus 2023 speaker
Explore the policy fallout from the 2022 market crash, the advance of CBDCs and more.
Secure Your Seat

Do Kwon sent funds to a South Korean law firm just before the collapse of Terraform Labs, the crypto platform he founded, according to a Bloomberg report citing prosecutors in the country.

South Korea's KBS News reported Kwon sent 9 billion won ($7 million) to law firm Kim & Chang, which included a payment just ahead of the collapse of the Terra ecosystem in May 2022. South Korean prosecutors said the report “isn’t false,” in a Monday text message to Bloomberg.

Kim & Chang told Bloomberg that the law firm was "unable to provide specifics on individual cases.”

“We have conducted our legal advisory services as usual and have legitimately received the fee for the services,” the firm told Bloomberg.

The South Korean prosecutors' office and Kim & Chang didn't immediately respond to CoinDesk's request for comment.

South Korea and the U.S. have requested the extradition of the Terraform Labs CEO after his recent arrest in Montenegro. Kwon is facing criminal charges in both countries after his $60 billion crypto ecosystem came crumbling down, hurting the industry globally.

Read More: As Justice Is Sought for Do Kwon, South Korea’s Crypto Scene Emerges From Terra’s Shadow

DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

CoinDesk - Unknown

Amitoj Singh

Amitoj Singh is CoinDesk's regulatory reporter covering India. He holds BTC and ETH below CoinDesk's disclosure threshold of $1,000.

Learn more about Consensus 2023, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.

CoinDesk - Unknown

Amitoj Singh

Amitoj Singh is CoinDesk's regulatory reporter covering India. He holds BTC and ETH below CoinDesk's disclosure threshold of $1,000.

Read more about
regulationsDo KwonTerraSouth Korea