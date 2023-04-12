Stablecoins Need to Be Regulated Like Commercial Bank Money, Bank of England's Andrew Bailey Says

Bitcoin
$30,018.05-0.58%
Ethereum
$1,915.64+0.44%
Binance Coin
$319.68-2.65%
XRP
$0.50230742-2.84%
Cardano
$0.40204000-0.29%
Arbitrum
$1.20-1.75%
Aptos
$11.38-4.64%
Dogecoin
$0.08225354-2.61%
Stellar
$0.10380200-2.43%
Polygon
$1.11-1.01%
Solana
$23.79+2.45%
Polkadot
$6.42+0.19%
Chainlink
$7.30-0.76%
Binance USD
$0.99967813+0.02%
Crypto.com
$0.06767832-1.40%
Litecoin
$92.10-2.74%
Shiba Inu
$0.00001093-1.34%
Uniswap
$5.94-0.90%
Avalanche
$18.12-1.14%
Tron
$0.06488178-2.79%
Wrapped Bitcoin
$29,927.88-0.36%
Cosmos
$11.25-0.57%
Ethereum Classic
$22.30+1.22%
Quant
$123.23-1.02%
Monero
$161.93+0.08%
Internet Computer
$5.31+2.76%
Bitcoin Cash
$128.76-0.42%
Filecoin
$6.00+0.61%
dYdX
$2.47-2.87%
Lido DAO
$2.30-3.46%
Stepn
$0.37148753-2.23%
Curve DAO Token
$1.04+1.17%
Hedera
$0.06431263-1.81%
NEAR Protocol
$2.18+5.88%
VeChain
$0.02438773-1.54%
BLUR
$0.57780300-4.14%
ApeCoin
$4.48+3.70%
Algorand
$0.21624529-1.64%
Fantom
$0.50921765+2.82%
EOS
$1.21-2.20%
The Graph
$0.14953363+0.62%
Decentraland
$0.59849210-2.07%
Stacks
$0.91961627-5.08%
Aave
$78.82-0.51%
NEO
$12.16-4.14%
Trust Wallet Token
$1.22-1.57%
The Sandbox
$0.64130758-1.34%
Tezos
$1.09-1.32%
Theta
$1.04-2.13%
Immutable X
$1.13+3.47%
Elrond
$40.97-0.66%
Flow
$0.98547016-1.26%
Axie Infinity
$8.54-2.61%
Paxos Dollar
$0.99943391+3.33%
Luna Classic
$0.00012307-2.64%
Synthetix
$2.59-1.62%
Optimism
$2.27-2.69%
Maker
$724.25+1.14%
Chiliz
$0.12884404-2.50%
Bitcoin SV
$35.74-1.75%
PancakeSwap
$3.63-2.71%
Mina
$0.73919732-0.94%
Dash
$55.89-2.21%
IOTA
$0.22079765-2.13%
eCash
$0.00003117-2.16%
BitTorrent
$0.00000061-2.21%
Injective Protocol
$6.81+5.73%
Mask Network
$5.42-2.54%
Convex Finance
$5.49-0.59%
Zcash
$39.13-2.28%
PAX Gold
$2,025.56+0.36%
THORChain
$1.61-1.41%
Zilliqa
$0.02925003-0.72%
Loopring
$0.35132693-2.05%
FTX Token
$1.33+2.59%
Compound
$43.22-1.22%
Kava.io
$0.90239293-4.42%
Enjin
$0.42018098-2.27%
Basic Attention Token
$0.27358000-3.04%
Woo Network
$0.23931546+6.09%
Nexo
$0.66698497-2.59%
NEM
$0.03991029-3.28%
Fetch.ai
$0.34324540-3.22%
Ethereum Name Service
$13.38+1.04%
FLOKI
$0.00003405-1.46%
Yearn Finance
$9,286.57+1.77%
Qtum
$3.20-0.57%
Celo
$0.66928857-1.74%
Dogelon Mars
$0.00000032-0.83%
SXP
$0.57550642-6.10%
Terra 2.0/LUNA
$1.30-3.78%
Decred
$20.84-2.17%
Gala
$0.04149273-0.83%
Audius
$0.31565886+3.63%
Bitcoin Gold
$16.02-0.72%
Ravencoin
$0.02600972-0.24%
Oasis Network
$0.06102042-1.67%
Kusama
$33.87+0.33%
JasmyCoin
$0.00612539+0.43%
Ankr
$0.03539218-2.39%
ICON
$0.29501430-4.77%
Sushiswap
$1.13-0.73%
0x
$0.27792774-2.21%
IoTeX
$0.02849049-1.00%
Bifrost
$0.06095089+1.38%
UMA Protocol
$2.08-0.96%
Band Protocol
$1.88-2.37%
Moonbeam
$0.37671724-1.02%
Siacoin
$0.00420744-1.52%
Helium
$1.49+1.96%
Waves
$2.14-1.94%
Amp
$0.00378098-0.31%
TerraUSD
$0.02144401+9.97%
Ribbon Finance
$0.20688250-2.41%
Joe
$0.60039739-4.19%
Alchemy Pay
$0.04104665-1.79%
OMG Network
$1.41-7.52%
Skale
$0.04125180-2.38%
Wax
$0.07234683-2.96%
Livepeer
$6.55-5.89%
Polymath Network
$0.16016483+4.59%
MetisDAO
$28.99-4.89%
Cartesi
$0.15632352+2.08%
NuCypher
$0.11994809+0.11%
SafePal
$0.47933060-2.52%
DigiByte
$0.00951417-2.70%
Lisk
$1.06-5.07%
Celsius
$0.34466815+0.02%
Nervos Network
$0.00428068-2.48%
iExec RLC
$1.78+1.75%
Secret
$0.68249051-1.50%
Aragon
$3.23+2.11%
Nano
$0.91308884-2.03%
Star Atlas
$0.00326380-0.99%
Smooth Love Potion
$0.00287055-1.54%
Numeraire
$18.60-2.64%
Dent
$0.00111943+0.21%
Syscoin
$0.16476371-3.95%
Civic
$0.10978814-0.24%
Spell Token
$0.00076706-3.24%
Bancor
$0.52932707-0.53%
Ren
$0.10032656-5.39%
GAS
$3.36-2.08%
Voyager Token
$0.32635375-4.06%
Chromia
$0.16746377-1.47%
Keep Network
$0.16998087-3.48%
Vulcan Forged PYR
$3.78-3.07%
Augur
$8.01-0.65%
COTI
$0.07834302-0.71%
CEEK VR
$0.08586810-1.46%
Steem
$0.21480035-3.91%
Request
$0.10669627+3.26%
WazirX
$0.17785375-3.47%
NKN
$0.12314966-5.80%
MOBOX
$0.48596590-2.02%
XYO Network
$0.00530597-1.92%
Storj
$0.39184074-2.35%
Serum
$0.21439606+9.13%
Ampleforth Governance
$3.65+1.20%
Stormx
$0.00589758-2.21%
Sun Token
$0.00608043-3.76%
Orchid
$0.08949157-1.70%
Yield Guild Games
$0.26795374-0.44%
Moonriver
$8.70-1.65%
Alpaca Finance
$0.30542024+5.16%
Polkastarter
$0.44029868-2.27%
Verge
$0.00257058-1.20%
Index Chain
$0.05533171-1.28%
Quickswap
$78.72-2.36%
Raydium
$0.25114034-0.39%
Enzyme
$22.28-2.28%
CLV
$0.06898517+7.40%
district0x
$0.03297157+4.16%
Harvest Finance
$36.16-2.30%
Samoyedcoin
$0.00417527+2.19%
Kyber Network
$0.76127266-2.54%
SuperRare
$0.12368785-2.39%
Mirror Protocol
$0.08940424-0.04%
Quantstamp
$0.01691102-0.39%
Star Atlas DAO
$0.23186246-5.63%
SingularDTV
$0.000402100.00%
RACA
$0.00021836-2.80%
Baby Doge Coin
$0.00000000-5.10%
Holo
$0.00200133-0.96%
Kishu Inu
$0.00000000-1.91%
Saitama
$0.00167045-2.56%
Reef
$0.00286207-1.30%
LooksRare
$0.14399653-0.77%
WINkLink
$0.00008886-0.96%
Harmony
$0.02215167-0.02%
Green Satoshi Token
$0.02092505-0.64%
Tether
$1.00+0.02%
USD Coin
$0.99958121+0.03%
Dai
$0.99954605+0.04%
PlayIconNav
Crypto Prices CoinDesk Market Index
Policy

Stablecoins Need to Be Regulated Like Commercial Bank Money, Bank of England's Andrew Bailey Says

The central bank governor also said regulators can't rule out central bank digital currencies as the U.K. explores a digital pound.

By Camomile Shumba
AccessTimeIconApr 12, 2023 at 3:03 p.m. UTC
Updated Apr 12, 2023 at 4:01 p.m. UTC
Bank of England Andrew Bailey (WPA Pool/ Getty Images)

Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey (WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Consensus 2023 Logo
Featured SpeakerChristy Goldsmith Romero
CommissionerU.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission
Christy Goldsmith Romero - Consensus 2023 speaker
Explore the policy fallout from the 2022 market crash, the advance of CBDCs and more.
Secure Your Seat

Camomile Shumba is a CoinDesk regulatory reporter based in the UK. She previously worked as an intern for Business Insider and Bloomberg News. She does not currently hold value in any digital currencies or projects.

Consensus 2023 Logo
Featured SpeakerChristy Goldsmith Romero
CommissionerU.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission
Christy Goldsmith Romero - Consensus 2023 speaker
Explore the policy fallout from the 2022 market crash, the advance of CBDCs and more.
Secure Your Seat

Stablecoins would need to be regulated like commercial bank money, said Bank of England (BoE) Governor Andrew Bailey in a Wednesday speech at the Institute of International Finance.

Bailey said that stablecoins, which are digital currencies pegged to the value of other assets like fiat currencies, "purport" to be money but do not have an assured value.

"At the Bank of England we have concluded that the public should expect assured value in digital money, and confidence in this is needed to underpin financial stability," Bailey said.

"For stablecoins to function as money they will need to have the characteristics of, and be regulated as, inside money," he added, referring to money issued by private entities like commercial banks.

The collapse of Terra's algorithmic stablecoin terraUSD (UST) last year wiped out billions of dollars from the crypto market and prompted regulators to question the stability of stablecoins.

Shortly after the collapse last May, the BoE announced plans for a regime to monitor stablecoins that can influence the broader financial system. The U.K. government is also consulting on new rules for crypto broadly. Separately, the country is looking to regulate stablecoins as payment under the new Financial Services and Markets Bill being debated in Parliament.

Read more: What the Bank of England’s Stablecoins Regime Could Look Like

When it comes to digital money, regulators cannot rule out a central bank digital currency, said Bailey who has previously been critical of stablecoins.

The U.K. is now exploring the issuance of a digital pound that could "anchor the value of all forms of money, including new digital ones and to ensure the maximum opportunity for innovation in payments services," according to the central banker.

Bailey also urged investors to be cautious of crypto.

"Unbacked crypto ... could be a bet, a highly speculative investment or a collectible, but note that it has no intrinsic value, so buyer be very aware," Bailey said.

Read more: UK to Start Further Development Work on ‘Likely Needed’ Digital Pound

Edited by Sandali Handagama.

DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

CoinDesk - Unknown

Camomile Shumba

Camomile Shumba is a CoinDesk regulatory reporter based in the UK. She previously worked as an intern for Business Insider and Bloomberg News. She does not currently hold value in any digital currencies or projects.

Learn more about Consensus 2023, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.

CoinDesk - Unknown

Camomile Shumba

Camomile Shumba is a CoinDesk regulatory reporter based in the UK. She previously worked as an intern for Business Insider and Bloomberg News. She does not currently hold value in any digital currencies or projects.

Read more about
regulationsUKBank of EnglandAndrew BaileyStablecoins