FTX’s Bankruptcy Lawyers: ‘The Dumpster Fire Is Out’

Dietderich told the court that the team of professionals who took over FTX after former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried was forced to step down was working hard to build balance sheets from scratch and track down assets for customer recovery. So far, according to a presentation made by Dietderich, the company has recovered a whopping $7.3 billion in mostly liquid, distributable assets, up nearly $2 billion from the figure lawyers gave at a hearing in January.