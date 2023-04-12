FTX Free to Explore Sale of Europe Arm, Swiss Court Decides

Bitcoin
$30,186.95-0.19%
Ethereum
$1,903.97-0.88%
Binance Coin
$320.28-2.99%
XRP
$0.50497291-3.27%
Cardano
$0.40292100-1.30%
Arbitrum
$1.19-3.61%
Aptos
$11.37-3.14%
Dogecoin
$0.08268844-2.93%
Stellar
$0.10414800-2.49%
Polygon
$1.11-1.55%
Solana
$24.16+5.28%
Polkadot
$6.40-0.55%
Chainlink
$7.32-1.42%
Binance USD
$0.99937095+0.03%
Crypto.com
$0.06774689-1.60%
Litecoin
$92.47-2.96%
Shiba Inu
$0.00001097-1.36%
Avalanche
$18.45+0.23%
Uniswap
$5.94-1.30%
Tron
$0.06456386-3.40%
Wrapped Bitcoin
$30,305.59-0.38%
Cosmos
$11.29-0.43%
Ethereum Classic
$21.72+2.61%
Quant
$123.48-0.67%
Monero
$160.20-0.36%
Internet Computer
$5.34+2.96%
Bitcoin Cash
$128.64-0.39%
Filecoin
$5.99-0.72%
dYdX
$2.45-4.34%
Lido DAO
$2.32-4.79%
Stepn
$0.37158849-2.43%
Hedera
$0.06447088-1.88%
Curve DAO Token
$1.02-1.83%
NEAR Protocol
$2.19+4.69%
VeChain
$0.02451835-1.63%
BLUR
$0.58047808-3.91%
ApeCoin
$4.47+2.27%
Algorand
$0.21540508-2.44%
Fantom
$0.50997260+2.37%
EOS
$1.22-2.67%
Decentraland
$0.59703093-2.93%
The Graph
$0.14696719-1.81%
Stacks
$0.94690093-1.72%
Aave
$78.77-1.15%
NEO
$12.15-2.14%
Trust Wallet Token
$1.21-2.26%
The Sandbox
$0.63833835-2.22%
Tezos
$1.10-1.52%
Theta
$1.04-2.70%
Elrond
$40.76-1.78%
Immutable X
$1.13+3.77%
Flow
$0.98181722-1.42%
Axie Infinity
$8.53-1.26%
Paxos Dollar
$0.99765216+4.14%
Luna Classic
$0.00012330-1.37%
Synthetix
$2.60-2.93%
Optimism
$2.26-5.42%
Maker
$722.04+0.70%
Chiliz
$0.12919282-4.35%
Bitcoin SV
$35.82-2.07%
PancakeSwap
$3.64-2.84%
Mina
$0.73589595-1.58%
Dash
$55.96-2.62%
IOTA
$0.21981497-3.03%
eCash
$0.00003125-1.96%
BitTorrent
$0.00000061-2.72%
Injective Protocol
$6.86+7.52%
Mask Network
$5.42-3.62%
Zcash
$39.03-1.78%
Convex Finance
$5.43-2.28%
PAX Gold
$2,022.23+0.27%
THORChain
$1.62-1.87%
Zilliqa
$0.02912886-2.43%
FTX Token
$1.35+5.27%
Loopring
$0.35333535-1.68%
Kava.io
$0.91511477-0.75%
Compound
$43.08-1.61%
Enjin
$0.42249294-2.43%
Basic Attention Token
$0.27125000-4.11%
Woo Network
$0.23187735+2.47%
Nexo
$0.66571071-4.18%
NEM
$0.03999114-3.59%
Fetch.ai
$0.34202782-4.78%
Ethereum Name Service
$13.25-0.36%
Yearn Finance
$9,295.73+3.00%
FLOKI
$0.00003384-2.99%
Qtum
$3.17-1.26%
Celo
$0.66999474-2.45%
SXP
$0.58167538-5.81%
Dogelon Mars
$0.00000033-2.23%
Decred
$20.95-1.74%
Terra 2.0/LUNA
$1.30-1.98%
Gala
$0.04106931-1.69%
Ravencoin
$0.02599804-0.86%
Audius
$0.31163818+1.24%
Oasis Network
$0.06124598-1.10%
Bitcoin Gold
$15.91-1.26%
Kusama
$33.63-0.08%
JasmyCoin
$0.00619695+0.16%
Ankr
$0.03514339-3.16%
ICON
$0.29644666-5.43%
Sushiswap
$1.13-1.58%
0x
$0.27824750-3.31%
IoTeX
$0.02828021-2.16%
Bifrost
$0.06074092-3.00%
UMA Protocol
$2.10-0.54%
Band Protocol
$1.88-3.57%
Moonbeam
$0.38031358-0.09%
Siacoin
$0.00422033-1.79%
Waves
$2.13-2.50%
Amp
$0.00376164-0.23%
Helium
$1.47+0.69%
Alchemy Pay
$0.04252929+1.17%
TerraUSD
$0.02144687+9.96%
Joe
$0.60917947-3.99%
Ribbon Finance
$0.20601606-3.46%
OMG Network
$1.42-7.81%
Skale
$0.04129592-3.51%
Wax
$0.07231429-3.81%
Livepeer
$6.59-6.54%
Polymath Network
$0.16009979+4.59%
MetisDAO
$29.42-4.90%
NuCypher
$0.11994809+0.11%
Cartesi
$0.15497819+0.32%
DigiByte
$0.00953691-2.49%
SafePal
$0.47284331-4.29%
Lisk
$1.05-6.53%
Celsius
$0.33989889-2.15%
Nervos Network
$0.00429190-1.39%
Secret
$0.68319519-2.40%
iExec RLC
$1.77+1.40%
Aragon
$3.23+3.09%
Nano
$0.91563472-1.20%
Star Atlas
$0.00327484+0.09%
Smooth Love Potion
$0.00287100-2.22%
Numeraire
$18.63-2.84%
Dent
$0.00111875+0.63%
Syscoin
$0.16516776-4.33%
Civic
$0.10980841-1.20%
Spell Token
$0.00077213-3.57%
Bancor
$0.52943353-0.90%
Ren
$0.09941708-7.06%
GAS
$3.36-1.95%
Voyager Token
$0.32977268-7.05%
Chromia
$0.16663898-2.29%
Keep Network
$0.16998087-3.48%
Vulcan Forged PYR
$3.80-2.57%
Augur
$8.03-0.41%
COTI
$0.07809833-1.26%
CEEK VR
$0.08623425-1.61%
Steem
$0.21519569-3.77%
Request
$0.10928608+5.12%
WazirX
$0.17715513-3.50%
NKN
$0.12260813-6.58%
MOBOX
$0.48588278-2.90%
XYO Network
$0.00535622-1.49%
Serum
$0.22426640+23.01%
Storj
$0.39199158-2.61%
Stormx
$0.00591925-2.24%
Ampleforth Governance
$3.58-1.83%
Sun Token
$0.00607835-3.91%
Orchid
$0.09001101-1.04%
Yield Guild Games
$0.26977645-0.77%
Moonriver
$8.60-3.15%
Alpaca Finance
$0.30502485+4.28%
Polkastarter
$0.43964962-2.70%
Verge
$0.00255416-2.05%
Index Chain
$0.05546954-0.30%
Raydium
$0.25592829+4.51%
Quickswap
$78.66-3.35%
Enzyme
$22.37-2.43%
CLV
$0.07105394+11.19%
district0x
$0.03297157+4.16%
Harvest Finance
$36.28-2.43%
Samoyedcoin
$0.00421536+4.98%
Kyber Network
$0.75783771-3.07%
SuperRare
$0.12389545-2.17%
Mirror Protocol
$0.08847347-2.87%
Quantstamp
$0.01716664+0.96%
Star Atlas DAO
$0.23594102-4.32%
SingularDTV
$0.000402100.00%
RACA
$0.00021747-2.99%
Baby Doge Coin
$0.00000000-4.62%
Holo
$0.00200268-0.45%
Kishu Inu
$0.00000000-2.01%
Saitama
$0.00169223-1.68%
Reef
$0.00284894-2.45%
LooksRare
$0.14432894-0.70%
WINkLink
$0.00008877-1.70%
Harmony
$0.02218368+0.85%
Green Satoshi Token
$0.02081532+0.32%
Tether
$0.99997449+0.02%
USD Coin
$0.99911475+0.01%
Dai
$0.99906503+0.04%
PlayIconNav
Crypto Prices CoinDesk Market Index
Policy

FTX Free to Explore Sale of Europe Arm, Swiss Court Decides

The firm said FTX Europe AG, the holding company of its European business, filed a petition for a Swiss moratorium proceeding, which was granted on Tuesday.

By Sandali Handagama
AccessTimeIconApr 12, 2023 at 1:06 p.m. UTC
CDCROP: Court Lawsuit Judge Legal (Shutterstock)

(Shutterstock)

Consensus 2023 Logo
Featured SpeakerChristy Goldsmith Romero
CommissionerU.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission
Christy Goldsmith Romero - Consensus 2023 speaker
Explore the policy fallout from the 2022 market crash, the advance of CBDCs and more.
Secure Your Seat

Sandali Handagama is a CoinDesk reporter with a focus on crypto regulation and policy. She does not own any crypto.

Consensus 2023 Logo
Featured SpeakerChristy Goldsmith Romero
CommissionerU.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission
Christy Goldsmith Romero - Consensus 2023 speaker
Explore the policy fallout from the 2022 market crash, the advance of CBDCs and more.
Secure Your Seat

A Swiss court has approved a request by the bankrupt crypto exchange FTX to explore the sale of its European arm, the company announced Wednesday.

FTX Europe AG, the holding company of FTX's European business, filed a petition for a Swiss moratorium proceeding, which the court granted on Tuesday, according to the announcement. A moratorium proceeding, under Swiss law, enables debt restructuring or the preservation of assets for a limited time.

"FTX Europe AG notes the Moratorium process will facilitate the exploration of strategic alternatives, including the previously disclosed potential sale of its business pursuant to U.S. Bankruptcy Court-approved bidding procedures," the announcement said.

The once-prominent global crypto exchange run by Sam Bankman-Fried filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the U.S. last November.

According to the company's announcement, the Swiss court also appointed an administrator for FTX Europe AG, which is also a debtor in FTX's bankruptcy proceedings in the U.S.

The moratorium will not stop the process to confirm customer balances in preparation for allowing the withdrawal of funds from Swiss-headquartered FTX EU Ltd.,the notice clarified.

Representatives for FTX did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Read more: FTX EU Sets Up Website to Repay Users

Edited by Stephen Alpher.

DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

CoinDesk - Unknown

Sandali Handagama

Sandali Handagama is a CoinDesk reporter with a focus on crypto regulation and policy. She does not own any crypto.

Learn more about Consensus 2023, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.

CoinDesk - Unknown

Sandali Handagama

Sandali Handagama is a CoinDesk reporter with a focus on crypto regulation and policy. She does not own any crypto.

Read more about
regulationsEUFTX collapseSwitzerland