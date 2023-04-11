SEC Is Adding Attorneys to Crypto Enforcement Unit
The hiring is a sign of the Securities and Exchange Commission's increased regulation of digital assets.
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is hiring general attorneys for its crypto enforcement division in New York, Washington and San Francisco, according to a job posting.
The call for attorneys to join the regulator's Crypto Asset and Cyber Unit, or CACU, comes after the agency said in March that it was "planning to add additional staff" to the unit, which was initially meant to be a 20-person operation but has since doubled in size.
Under Chairman Gary Gensler, the SEC has been cracking down on the crypto industry with renewed vigor since the 2022 market turmoil saw the collapse of big firms in the sector, crypto exchange FTX among them.
The attorneys joining the CACU are expected to conduct investigations involving "crypto asset securities," develop litigation plans, draft legal documents including subpoenas and conduct depositions.
The CACU "exercises the full range of the Division's investigative and law enforcement powers, and focuses on violations of the federal securities laws," the job posting said.
Compensation for the positions range between $140,000 and $260,000 depending on the location. Applications for the positions close on April 17, according to the posting.
DISCLOSURE
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.
Learn more about Consensus 2023, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.