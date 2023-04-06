Singapore Working With Banks to Provide Guidance on Crypto Businesses: Bloomberg

Bitcoin
$28,042.58+0.45%
Ethereum
$1,857.64+0.26%
XRP
$0.50598053+0.07%
Binance Coin
$312.59+0.98%
Cardano
$0.38912800+1.08%
Arbitrum
$1.18+1.00%
Dogecoin
$0.08356903+2.70%
Aptos
$11.07+2.92%
Stellar
$0.10413600-0.39%
Polygon
$1.10-0.91%
Solana
$20.25+0.49%
Polkadot
$6.19+1.01%
Chainlink
$7.16+0.41%
Binance USD
$1.00+0.17%
Crypto.com
$0.06816438-0.37%
Litecoin
$90.21+0.68%
Shiba Inu
$0.00001097+0.93%
Tron
$0.06674816+1.11%
Uniswap
$5.88-0.48%
Avalanche
$17.53-0.27%
Wrapped Bitcoin
$28,103.02+0.38%
Cosmos
$11.03+0.35%
Quant
$121.04+1.12%
Ethereum Classic
$20.39+0.46%
Monero
$159.18+0.48%
Internet Computer
$4.96+0.82%
dYdX
$2.45+0.59%
Bitcoin Cash
$124.17+0.80%
Filecoin
$5.72-1.34%
Lido DAO
$2.35-2.63%
Stepn
$0.37011528-1.77%
Hedera
$0.06421573-1.06%
Curve DAO Token
$1.00-3.42%
VeChain
$0.02404012-0.42%
NEAR Protocol
$1.97-0.34%
BLUR
$0.54814983+1.08%
ApeCoin
$4.21+0.07%
Algorand
$0.21529756-1.40%
Decentraland
$0.59875789-0.73%
EOS
$1.19-1.66%
The Graph
$0.14209745-0.15%
Fantom
$0.45095611-1.60%
Trust Wallet Token
$1.25+1.36%
Aave
$75.89-0.99%
NEO
$12.13-2.04%
Stacks
$0.84364297+4.78%
The Sandbox
$0.63364038-1.05%
Theta
$1.04-1.16%
Tezos
$1.09-0.72%
Elrond
$40.34-1.03%
Flow
$0.97983852-0.46%
Axie Infinity
$8.48-1.02%
Immutable X
$1.03+0.76%
Luna Classic
$0.00012552+1.42%
Synthetix
$2.60-1.32%
Paxos Dollar
$0.95513261-4.35%
Optimism
$2.27+1.31%
Chiliz
$0.13076075-5.09%
PancakeSwap
$3.66+0.29%
Maker
$700.67+1.74%
Bitcoin SV
$35.69+0.12%
Mina
$0.72909850+0.18%
Dash
$55.53-0.28%
IOTA
$0.22231667-1.55%
eCash
$0.00003147-0.84%
BitTorrent
$0.00000062-0.31%
Mask Network
$5.54+3.71%
Zcash
$38.71+0.99%
PAX Gold
$2,030.39+0.41%
Convex Finance
$5.31+1.92%
Zilliqa
$0.02903141-0.02%
THORChain
$1.57+0.80%
Injective Protocol
$5.67+4.70%
Enjin
$0.43972138-2.51%
Loopring
$0.34838561-0.38%
Compound
$42.70+1.46%
FTX Token
$1.26+1.27%
Basic Attention Token
$0.27313900-3.66%
Kava.io
$0.86454232+0.97%
Nexo
$0.67217572+2.08%
NEM
$0.03978748-5.08%
SXP
$0.62802019-4.38%
Fetch.ai
$0.33534723-1.64%
FLOKI
$0.00003496+1.43%
Woo Network
$0.20538045-0.20%
Celo
$0.69704779+3.18%
Ethereum Name Service
$12.87-0.15%
Terra 2.0/LUNA
$1.35+6.15%
Dogelon Mars
$0.00000032-1.71%
Qtum
$3.10-1.38%
Decred
$21.01-0.19%
Yearn Finance
$8,589.83-0.47%
Ravencoin
$0.02563570+0.97%
ICON
$0.31933852-1.98%
Bitcoin Gold
$15.63-0.54%
Gala
$0.03999784+0.80%
Audius
$0.30398590+3.55%
Oasis Network
$0.05849482-1.04%
Kusama
$32.43+0.33%
0x
$0.28491579+2.20%
Ankr
$0.03478411-0.46%
Sushiswap
$1.09-1.51%
JasmyCoin
$0.00568860+7.06%
IoTeX
$0.02762018-1.34%
Bifrost
$0.06077205+11.48%
UMA Protocol
$2.08+1.14%
Band Protocol
$1.84+0.43%
Siacoin
$0.00424049-2.78%
Moonbeam
$0.37243931+0.32%
Waves
$2.15+2.70%
Amp
$0.00378490-1.48%
Helium
$1.44+0.21%
OMG Network
$1.46-0.45%
Ribbon Finance
$0.20435270-5.16%
Alchemy Pay
$0.04059636+7.04%
Joe
$0.58518011+2.35%
TerraUSD
$0.01950000-8.76%
Livepeer
$7.01+0.73%
Skale
$0.04101558-0.10%
Polymath Network
$0.16993719-0.07%
Wax
$0.07233964-3.79%
Lisk
$1.12-0.26%
SafePal
$0.48717069+2.24%
NuCypher
$0.12025725+0.17%
DigiByte
$0.00950831+1.52%
MetisDAO
$27.73-2.24%
Cartesi
$0.14842294+3.21%
Nervos Network
$0.00414403-3.54%
Celsius
$0.30291028-10.07%
Secret
$0.66874577-1.09%
Aragon
$3.08-4.19%
Smooth Love Potion
$0.00303521+10.69%
iExec RLC
$1.67+0.09%
Nano
$0.89380438-2.15%
Numeraire
$19.43+3.01%
Star Atlas
$0.00324274-0.83%
Bancor
$0.57986685+1.08%
Syscoin
$0.16515302+3.75%
Spell Token
$0.00077373-0.69%
Civic
$0.10729299-2.09%
Dent
$0.00105570+0.03%
Ren
$0.10074337+0.42%
GAS
$3.40+0.37%
Voyager Token
$0.33309540+0.43%
Keep Network
$0.17141040-0.85%
Chromia
$0.16254754-0.61%
Vulcan Forged PYR
$3.72+2.71%
Augur
$7.98-0.66%
Steem
$0.21813687-2.17%
CEEK VR
$0.08561142+0.18%
NKN
$0.13157258+13.24%
COTI
$0.07654524+1.50%
WazirX
$0.17891529-1.33%
Request
$0.10158953+1.96%
MOBOX
$0.48317756-1.50%
XYO Network
$0.00547298+1.11%
Storj
$0.39260709-3.10%
Stormx
$0.00592596-1.37%
Sun Token
$0.00618714-0.57%
Ampleforth Governance
$3.53+0.47%
Orchid
$0.09023481+2.26%
Yield Guild Games
$0.26216720-0.52%
Moonriver
$8.47+2.43%
Alpaca Finance
$0.30105452+2.48%
Serum
$0.17234583-3.98%
Polkastarter
$0.44157680-0.46%
Verge
$0.00260618+4.49%
Quickswap
$83.39-0.32%
Index Chain
$0.05524915+1.49%
Raydium
$0.23637932+0.04%
Enzyme
$22.14+0.24%
CLV
$0.06437881+2.67%
Harvest Finance
$37.52+4.86%
district0x
$0.03018056+3.14%
Kyber Network
$0.77013864-4.47%
Samoyedcoin
$0.00364795+3.70%
SuperRare
$0.13509619+11.35%
Mirror Protocol
$0.08983216-0.05%
Quantstamp
$0.01673581+2.78%
Star Atlas DAO
$0.24152013-0.01%
SingularDTV
$0.000402100.00%
RACA
$0.00022321-2.80%
Baby Doge Coin
$0.00000000-2.59%
Holo
$0.00194038+0.90%
Kishu Inu
$0.00000000-0.77%
Saitama
$0.00167522+0.80%
Reef
$0.00280714+1.56%
LooksRare
$0.14356631+1.41%
WINkLink
$0.00008761+1.11%
Harmony
$0.02086859-0.39%
Green Satoshi Token
$0.02159632-0.70%
Tether
$1.00+0.17%
USD Coin
$1.00+0.16%
Dai
$1.00+0.03%
PlayIconNav
Crypto Prices CoinDesk Market Index
Policy

Singapore Working With Banks to Provide Guidance on Crypto Businesses: Bloomberg

An industry report is expected to outline best practices in areas including due diligence and risk management.

By Amitoj Singh
AccessTimeIconApr 6, 2023 at 6:43 a.m. UTC
Updated Apr 6, 2023 at 2:33 p.m. UTC
Consensus 2023 Logo
Featured SpeakerChristy Goldsmith Romero
CommissionerU.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission
Christy Goldsmith Romero - Consensus 2023 speaker
Explore the policy fallout from the 2022 market crash, the advance of CBDCs and more.
Secure Your Seat

Amitoj Singh is CoinDesk's regulatory reporter covering India. He holds BTC and ETH below CoinDesk's disclosure threshold of $1,000.

Consensus 2023 Logo
Featured SpeakerChristy Goldsmith Romero
CommissionerU.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission
Christy Goldsmith Romero - Consensus 2023 speaker
Explore the policy fallout from the 2022 market crash, the advance of CBDCs and more.
Secure Your Seat

Singapore's central bank and police authorities have been helping banks to set uniform standards for fine-tuning their vetting approach when opening crypto accounts, according to a Bloomberg report, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

The project has been ongoing for about six months, the Bloomberg story said. A separate industry report expected to outline best practices in areas like due diligence and risk management, could be published in the next two months, the sources told Bloomberg. The report that focuses on firms that provide payment services would cover stablecoins, non-fungible tokens (NFT) and gaming credits.

“There are no rules prohibiting banks operating in Singapore from doing business with crypto/DPT players. As with any other current or prospective customer, banks are required to conduct customer due diligence measures to understand and manage the risk(s) posed by them," a spokesperson for the Monetary Authority of Singapore said.

The MAS told Bloomberg there are no rules stopping banks operating in the country from doing business with firms handling cryptocurrencies or other forms of digital assets. According to the sources cited by Bloomberg, "even with such guidelines, the banks will decide whether to accept these clients based on their risk appetites."

In the past few week, U.S. authorities have been cracking down on banks that served crypto customers to cut the cryptocurrency industry off from banking services. The collapse of crypto-friendly banks Signature Bank (SBNY), Silicon Valley Bank (SVB), and Silvergate Bank (SI) has forced crypto companies to scramble to find banking partners and jurisdictions to conduct businesses. In the past, similar "shadow ban" steps have been taken by other jurisdictions, such as India.

Read More: What You Need to Know About Crypto Regulation in Hong Kong, Singapore, Japan

UPDATE (April 6, 2023, 10:40 UTC): Adds comment from MAS in third paragraph.

Edited by Parikshit Mishra.


DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

CoinDesk - Unknown

Amitoj Singh

Amitoj Singh is CoinDesk's regulatory reporter covering India. He holds BTC and ETH below CoinDesk's disclosure threshold of $1,000.

Learn more about Consensus 2023, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.

CoinDesk - Unknown

Amitoj Singh

Amitoj Singh is CoinDesk's regulatory reporter covering India. He holds BTC and ETH below CoinDesk's disclosure threshold of $1,000.

Read more about
regulationsSingaporebanksCryptoMAS