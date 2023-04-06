Singapore Working With Banks to Provide Guidance on Crypto Businesses: Bloomberg

In the past few week, U.S. authorities have been cracking down on banks that served crypto customers to cut the cryptocurrency industry off from banking services. The collapse of crypto-friendly banks Signature Bank (SBNY), Silicon Valley Bank (SVB), and Silvergate Bank (SI) has forced crypto companies to scramble to find banking partners and jurisdictions to conduct businesses. In the past, similar "shadow ban" steps have been taken by other jurisdictions, such as India.