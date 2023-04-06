Singapore Working With Banks to Provide Guidance on Crypto Businesses: Bloomberg
An industry report is expected to outline best practices in areas including due diligence and risk management.
Singapore's central bank and police authorities have been helping banks to set uniform standards for fine-tuning their vetting approach when opening crypto accounts, according to a Bloomberg report, citing people with knowledge of the matter.
The project has been ongoing for about six months, the Bloomberg story said. A separate industry report expected to outline best practices in areas like due diligence and risk management, could be published in the next two months, the sources told Bloomberg. The report that focuses on firms that provide payment services would cover stablecoins, non-fungible tokens (NFT) and gaming credits.
“There are no rules prohibiting banks operating in Singapore from doing business with crypto/DPT players. As with any other current or prospective customer, banks are required to conduct customer due diligence measures to understand and manage the risk(s) posed by them," a spokesperson for the Monetary Authority of Singapore said.
The MAS told Bloomberg there are no rules stopping banks operating in the country from doing business with firms handling cryptocurrencies or other forms of digital assets. According to the sources cited by Bloomberg, "even with such guidelines, the banks will decide whether to accept these clients based on their risk appetites."
In the past few week, U.S. authorities have been cracking down on banks that served crypto customers to cut the cryptocurrency industry off from banking services. The collapse of crypto-friendly banks Signature Bank (SBNY), Silicon Valley Bank (SVB), and Silvergate Bank (SI) has forced crypto companies to scramble to find banking partners and jurisdictions to conduct businesses. In the past, similar "shadow ban" steps have been taken by other jurisdictions, such as India.
UPDATE (April 6, 2023, 10:40 UTC): Adds comment from MAS in third paragraph.
DISCLOSURE
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.
Learn more about Consensus 2023, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.