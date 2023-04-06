India Targeting One Million CBDC Users in Three Months, Prioritizing Offline Transfers: Sources

India's digital rupee was the subject of great interest at a recent meeting of the Group of 20 (G-20) hosted by India in Bengaluru, said RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das in a media conference on Thursday. "In fact, an eminent person from the international financial sector went to the extent of complementing the design of our CBDC, adding that the only thing he missed in the CBDC was the smell of new currency."