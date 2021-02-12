With bitcoin slipping after hitting a new all-time high around $49K and Canadian regulators approving a bitcoin ETF, CoinDesk’s Market Daily is back with the latest news roundup.

ByteTree’s Charlie Morris shows how bitcoin’s price gets to $1 million by 2032. PLUS: JPMorgan hounded by own traders over absence in bitcoin market.