Hip-hop mogul Sean Carter and Jack Dorsey are putting 500 BTC in a blind trust.

This episode is sponsored by Nexo.io.

On today’s episode, NLW breaks down:

The Miami Commissioners vote to start educating people about bitcoin and crypto

The Nigerian Senate debate following the Central Bank of Nigeria’s recent crypto ban

Why Jay-Z and Jack Dorsey’s bitcoin trust matters

NLW argues the relationship between the crypto industry and celebrities is very different this time around compared to the previous ICO-led bull market.

See also: How Nigeria and India Are Dealing With Crypto Bans