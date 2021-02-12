Hip-hop mogul Sean Carter and Jack Dorsey are putting 500 BTC in a blind trust.
On today’s episode, NLW breaks down:
- The Miami Commissioners vote to start educating people about bitcoin and crypto
- The Nigerian Senate debate following the Central Bank of Nigeria’s recent crypto ban
- Why Jay-Z and Jack Dorsey’s bitcoin trust matters
NLW argues the relationship between the crypto industry and celebrities is very different this time around compared to the previous ICO-led bull market.
Image credit: Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images Entertainment