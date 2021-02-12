A recap of a swath of news about corporate players coming into the crypto space, and why it could change the landscape of regulation.

On this edition of the weekly recap, NLW breaks down the entrance of corporates into the crypto space this week, including:

  • Tesla
  • BNY Mellon
  • Mastercard
  • Twitter
  • Amazon

He also argues that more corporate actors investing in bitcoin and crypto makes it significantly less likely the U.S. government would look towards severe regulation.

