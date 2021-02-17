An overview of key news, from a new DeFi Index fund for accredited investors to bitcoin shrugging off growing Treasury yields.

Today’s episode of “The Breakdown” analyzes a number of topics across the bitcoin and crypto industry, including:

Bitcoin reclaims $50,000 and looks towards a $1 trillion market cap

Treasury yields rise, hammering gold but so far having no impact on BTC

Bitwise launches a new DeFi index fund for accredited and institutional investors

Christie’s is auctioning off NFTs

Coinbase is trading at a $77 billion valuation on the private markets