As another wave of major financial institutions announce bitcoin plans, it’s getting harder for the MSM to simply print the same old FUD.

Today on the Brief:

A follow-up on celebrity in crypto

Dapper Labs and BlockFi raising at multibillion dollar valuations

Cathie Wood and ARK increase their bitcoin position

Our main discussion looks at the latest institutional bitcoin news:

Deutsche Bank – the world’s 21st largest – quietly revealed a digital asset custody program with much bigger ambitions in a December 2020 World Economic Forum report

Bloomberg is reporting that Morgan Stanley’s $150B investment unit is considering a direct bitcoin position