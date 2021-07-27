Bullish, the crypto exchange subsidiary of Block.one backed by Peter Thiel, Galaxy Digital and others, is to begin a seven-week pilot program.
- The pilot will use simulated crypto assets and paper money to give invited investors a sample of Bullish's trading interface, an announcement Tuesday said.
- Bullish is offering $525,000 in cash prizes divided up between participants who compete in simulated crypto trading games.
- The program starts today and will last until Sept. 13.
- Bullish was unveiled in May with more than $10 billion backing in cash and digital assets and is set for a public listing by the end of the year with special purpose acquisition company Far Peak Acquisition.
- It received a further $75 million earlier this month from SB Northstar, the investment arm of SoftBank.
