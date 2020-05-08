Developers can now access the tools needed to manage a full-scale Enterprise Ethereum network through Microsoft's Azure marketplace.

The PegaSys Ethereum Suite, which includes ​Hyperledger Besu,​​ PegaSys Plus​ and PegaSys Orchestrate​, will help developers deploy multi-node networks with blockchain explorers, monitoring and dashboards, Ethereum development studio ConsenSys said in a press release on Friday.

PegaSys is the protocol engineering group at ConsenSys, which in turn is the Brooklyn, New York-based firm known for incubating Ethereum projects. Despite laying off dozens of workers in late April, the firm is looking ahead to further network developments in the blockchain arena.

"We are excited to see the launch of Hyperledger Besu and PegaSys Plus on the Azure Marketplace," said Yorke E. Rhodes III, principal program manager at Microsoft's Blockchain Engineering, in a statement to CoinDesk. "Continuing to advance the enterprise quality and tooling for blockchain networks and development is core to serving the needs of customers using Azure."

The Azure allure draws in thousands of potential developers to build within the blockchain ecosystem by providing them with development kits necessary for constructing web 3.0 infrastructure, including cloud computing.

The Microsoft Blockchain Development Kit for Ethereum ​will also now support Hyperledger Besu directly, ConsenSys said.

​Hyperledger Besu is an open-source Ethereum client written in Java's programming language. In 2019, it was gifted to Hyperledger, another open-source collaborative blockchain effort hosted by the Linux Foundation.

​PegaSys Plus, the commercial subscription of Hyperledger Besu, offers additional capabilities and support guarantees, while ​PegaSys Orchestrate ​is an Ethereum transaction orchestration system.

An orchestration system is designed to cut down the time and labor eaten up in manual coding by better aligning a business' data and applications to others. In the case of PegaSys Orchestrate, it enables organizations to build on any Ethereum network by providing functionality to manage transactions, smart contracts and private keys.

ConsenSys has held a strong partnership with Microsoft since the first Visual Studio plug-in for Solidity that the two software companies launched in early 2016.

Both Microsoft and ConsenSys are founding members of the Enterprise Ethereum Alliance (EEA), a standards group where finance and other industries explore private versions utilizing Ethereum technology.