PayPal could be to central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) what private banks are to physical dollars.

The company’s CEO, Dan Schulman, laid out a vision during its investor day on Thursday for PayPal’s digital wallets being the means by which central banks distributed CBDCs to consumers across income levels.

“You think about how many [digital wallets] we’re going to have in the next two, three or five years, and we’re a perfect complement to central banks and governments to distribute those digitized forms of currency,” Schulman said.

Subscribe to , By signing up, you will receive emails about CoinDesk products and you agree to our terms & conditions and privacy policy

Schulman also revealed that PayPal is looking into smart contracts and tokenizations of other non-crypto assets.

“This is a once in a multi-decade opportunity where the fundamental rails of the system are going to be redefined and we have a chance to help shape that,” Schulman said.

The company also released new numbers around the transaction activity of its customers who use its crypto products.