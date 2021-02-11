PayPal could be to central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) what private banks are to physical dollars.

The company’s CEO, Dan Schulman, laid out a vision during its investor day on Thursday for PayPal’s digital wallets being the means by which central banks distributed CBDCs to consumers across income levels.

“You think about how many [digital wallets] we’re going to have in the next two, three or five years, and we’re a perfect complement to central banks and governments to distribute those digitized forms of currency,” Schulman said.

Schulman also revealed that PayPal is looking into smart contracts and tokenizations of other non-crypto assets.

“This is a once in a multi-decade opportunity where the fundamental rails of the system are going to be redefined and we have a chance to help shape that,” Schulman said.

The company also released new numbers around the transaction activity of its customers who use its crypto products.