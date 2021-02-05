Fintech giant PayPal said Friday its Venmo app is being investigated by a U.S. consumer watchdog.
- The company has received a civil investigative demand (CID) from the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau over alleged “unauthorized fund transfers and collections processes” by Venmo, reports Reuters on Friday.
- A CID is a legal request for records and documents or other information related to an agency investigation.
- Venmo provides a mobile-based peer-to-peer payments platform with social features.
- PayPal said last June it would allow users to buy, hold and sell cryptocurrencies on Venmo later this year.
