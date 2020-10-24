A recap of an exceptionally bullish week for bitcoin and crypto as a whole.
On this week’s Breakdown weekly recap, NLW looks at:
- The initial price action that started the week
- Debates about whether BTC was thriving at the expense of alts and DeFi
- The PayPal news
- News of more public companies putting treasury reserves into BTC
- Paul Tudor Jones’ optimistic take on the human ingenuity driving bitcoin’s success
This week on The Breakdown:
Monday | A New ‘Bretton Woods’ Moment?
Tuesday | How Strong Is Bitcoin’s Push Above $12,000?
Wednesday | PayPal Adds Bitcoin: Most Bullish News of the Year?
Thursday | ‘Google Is One of the Most Important Antitrust Cases of All Time,’ With Matt Stoller
Friday | Why Fiats Are Failing in 2020
