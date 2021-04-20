PayPal has expanded crypto trading to its Venmo payments app in a fresh indication of the payment giant’s cryptocurrency ambitions.
- Customers of the payments app will be able to buy, sell and trade as little as $1 worth of crypto on Venmo, which has more than 70 million customers.
- As on PayPal itself, trading is limited to bitcoin, ethereum, litecoin and bitcoin cash.
- Rollout commences today and will be available for all customers within the next few weeks, the announcement Tuesday said.
- This is being offered in partnership with Paxos, which was tapped by PayPal as a liquidity provider.
- PayPal opened trading on select cryptocurrencies to U.S. customers in November and began allowing users to pay with crypto in March.
Disclosure
The leader in blockchain news, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups.