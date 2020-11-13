Crypto Twitter reacts to the announcement and answers the question: Just how big a deal is PayPal?

PayPal is rolling out crypto to all its users and increasing transaction limits from $10,000 to $20,000. In this episode, NLW breaks down the community response to the news, including an interesting discussion of whether the company’s BitLicense requires PayPal to hold 1:1 all the BTC its customers pay for.