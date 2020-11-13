Crypto Twitter reacts to the announcement and answers the question: Just how big a deal is PayPal?
For more episodes and free early access before our regular 3 p.m. Eastern time releases, subscribe with Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pocketcasts, Google Podcasts, Castbox, Stitcher, RadioPublica, iHeartRadio or RSS.
Today on the Brief:
- Christine Lagarde’s digital euro hunch
- Deutsche Bank CBDC note
- COVID-19 resurgent
Our main discussion on PayPal:
PayPal is rolling out crypto to all its users and increasing transaction limits from $10,000 to $20,000. In this episode, NLW breaks down the community response to the news, including an interesting discussion of whether the company’s BitLicense requires PayPal to hold 1:1 all the BTC its customers pay for.
