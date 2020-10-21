PayPal will offer its U.S. customers the option of buying and selling crypto, with support for payments to its 26 million-strong merchant network coming next year.
In this late-breaking Breakdown episode, NLW explores:
- The specifics of the news
- Why the scale, precedent and normalization are hugely bullish
- What some skeptics are saying
- Why it’s significant PayPal is focused on the coming central bank digital currency era
