PayPal will offer its U.S. customers the option of buying and selling crypto, with support for payments to its 26 million-strong merchant network coming next year.

For more episodes and free early access before our regular 3 p.m. Eastern time releases, subscribe with Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pocketcasts, Google Podcasts, Castbox, Stitcher, RadioPublica, iHeartRadio or RSS.

This episode is sponsored by Crypto.comNexo.io and Elliptic.

In this late-breaking Breakdown episode, NLW explores:

  • The specifics of the news
  • Why the scale, precedent and normalization are hugely bullish
  • What some skeptics are saying
  • Why it’s significant PayPal is focused on the coming central bank digital currency era

For more episodes and free early access before our regular 3 p.m. Eastern time releases, subscribe with Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pocketcasts, Google Podcasts, Castbox, Stitcher, RadioPublica, iHeartRadio or RSS.

Read more about...

PayPalPodcastsThe Breakdown
Disclosure
The leader in blockchain news, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups.