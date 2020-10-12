Peer-to-peer crypto marketplace Paxful said it’s partnering with BiLira, the group behind the Turkish lira-backed stablecoin bilira (TYRB), and crypto trading platform Cointral as part of a push to trade cryptocurrencies in Eastern Europe.

Paxful said the move follows strong growth in trading registrations by Turkish users over the past year. Both BiLira and Cointral are based in Turkey.

In an emailed statement, Paxful said it recorded an average monthly trading volume of over $65,000 in Turkey.