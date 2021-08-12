More than half of the $600 million+ drained from the Poly Network earlier this week has now been returned.
- About $342 million had been returned as of 08:18 a.m. UTC (4:18 a.m. ET) Thursday, according to a tweet by Poly Network.
- The decentralized finance (DeFi) platform which operates on Binance Smart Chain (BSC), Ethereum and Polygon was hit by a hack that drained over $600 million in crypto earlier this week.
- The hacker began returning the funds on Tuesday to wallet addresses across the three chains.
- The $342 million now returned is made up of $4.6 million on Ethereum, $252 million to BSC and $85 million to Polygon.
- The $268 million still outstanding is on Ethereum.
