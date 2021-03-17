Atlanta-based Bitcoin Depot is launching more than 100 new bitcoin ATMs in the U.S.
- In a press release Wednesday, the company said it is launching 115 kiosks in total across the U.S, states including 14 in Alabama, 13 in Minnesota, 12 in Florida and 12 in California in coming weeks.
- Bitcoin Depot said it has doubled its number of crypto ATMs in the last six months and now has 2,000 ATMs globally.
- Users can buy bitcoin, litecoin and ethereum via the firm's kiosks.
- "Cryptocurrency offers a lot of opportunities for people that don't have access to traditional financial services, like banks," said the fim's president and CEO, Brandon Mintz.
