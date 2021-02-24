The U.S. Federal Reserve’s payments network for sending wires and settling those transactions in real time is down, according to frbservices.org.

“A Federal Reserve operational error resulted in disruption of service in several business lines,” said Richmond Fed spokesman Jim Strader. “We are restoring services and are communicating with all Federal Reserve Financial Services customers about the status of operations.”

In the post on Wednesday, the central bank said its investigating service disruption to Fedwire, FedACH, and national settlement.