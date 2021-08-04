Oscar Mayer, a unit of food giant Kraft Heinz, finally got around to issuing a product that takes advantage of this year’s massive dogecoin hype.
- The longtime hot dog maker has put a limited-edition pack of “Hot Doge Wieners” that “comes with the cash value of…20,000 Dogecoins” for sale on eBay. The company said in a tweet that it was only making one package of the special wieners.
- Oscar Mayer initially put the item up for sale on Wednesday and promised the winner would also receive the equivalent of 10,000 dogecoins, but bidding abruptly ended before the auction's planned ending on Aug. 7 at 7 p.m. UTC. On Thursday, however, the auction was resumed and the cash value that comes with it doubled to the equivalent of 20,000 dogecoins, or roughly $4,000 at current prices.
- Bidding had reached $2,445.69 as of publication time, with 43 bids registered. All proceeds of the auction are to go to the Feed America hunger-relief charity.
- Earlier this year, smoked meat vendor Slim Jim, a unit of Conagra Brands, saw significant increases in customer interactions after embarking on a dogecoin-focused marketing strategy that also helped boost the price of the cryptocurrency.
UPDATE (August 5, 21:06 UTC): Updated with information throughout about the auction resuming.
