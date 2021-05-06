Over 20 businesses worldwide announced the creation of the Data Privacy Protocol Alliance (DPPA) yesterday. DPPA is set to build a decentralized blockchain-based data system that it hopes will compete against data monopolies such as Google or Facebook by allowing users to take control of their own data.

Specifically, the Data Privacy Protocol Alliance will develop a set of guidelines and specifications for a version of CasperLabs’ layer-one blockchain “optimized for data sharing, data storage, data ownership, and data monetization,” according to the announcement.

The Casper Network is a proof-of-stake network where businesses can build private or permissioned applications. The network also claims to offer upgradeable smart contracts, predictable gas fees and the ability to support scale.

Speaking at the founding members meeting on May 4, Ivan Lazano, head of product at DPPA founding member BIGtoken, presented an initial proposal. He said any system should include being able to support tools like a data wallet that gives users control over their data and who monetizes it, and should include non-commercial data storing and sharing capabilities. He also said any data privacy system should also let commercial users onboard, verify, and handle large data sets, among other areas.

“Together, we’re creating an ecosystem with the technology and scale to compete with the centralized data monopolies,” said Lou Kerner, CEO of BIGtoken, in a statement. “The DPPA will enable true data ownership and provide consumers the tools and transparency to individually choose how their data is shared and monetized.”

In practice, the DPPA will look to become a DAO that will govern the protocol to optimize data sharing, data storing, data ownership and data monetization and evolve in real time.

The data privacy appeal

The promise of data protections and privacy has long been a driving force in the appeal of decentralized systems. The removal of a centralized body that hordes user data – and could use or even abuse it – changes the dynamics for consumers. The companies focusing on these sorts of projects also tend to see increased interest from funders.

For example, Permission.io, one of the founding members of the DPPA, is a platform that incentivizes users to grant advertisers and other merchant participants access to their time and data in a peer-to-peer way. It has raised over $50 million. Similarly, the programmable privacy startup Aleo recently raised $28M.

With privacy becoming increasingly important to people, the DPPA represents another stab at figuring out ways to address the issue at scale.

According to a recent survey from opt-in data marketplace BIGtoken, 78% of the 35,000 consumers queried said that they’re somewhat concerned or extremely concerned about their data privacy.

Founding members of the DPPA are located in the U.S., Singapore, the U.K, and Israel, and include data aggregators, privacy advocates, brands, agencies and advertising platforms.

“In a world with all-time high unemployment rates, where people are struggling to meet their basic needs, personal data monetization can allow individuals to earn enough money to at least feed themselves and their families, securing their basic human rights. This is where data ownership is truly revolutionary,” said Brittany Kaiser, co-founder of the Own Your Data Foundation, another founding organization of the DPPA, in a statement.