Why Every Crypto Founder Must Master Political Strategy

Enter the journalists and publicists. The storytellers, the content creators, the influencers. They’re the ones who bridge the gap between the tech, the market, and the masses. In a space as complex and fast-moving as crypto, these personas are crucial. They gather the data, dissect it, and present it in a way that’s digestible for the wider audience. They control the narrative, and in this game, narrative is worth a lot. Storytellers can make or break a project by how they present it to the world. Some play it straight, reporting facts and letting the audience decide. Others, let’s be real, are in it for the clout — their goal is to build a following, gain recognition, and influence the market. But no matter where they fall on this spectrum, you need them in your corner. Without people like Laura Shin or Bankless, your project is just another drop in the crypto ocean.