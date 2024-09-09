GenZ’s Toolkit for a New Bangladesh: Blockchain

And so, here I am, just a girl who tweets and makes memes for a living, standing in front of a newly formed interim government, asking it to adopt blockchain in its public goods. The old guard will resist, as politicians do, just for the sake of it. But Bangladesh has endured too much to retreat into the shadows of its past. The global Web3 community should be here to help. We can never forget that the true strength of any system lies in the people who uphold it, not just the technology that powers it.