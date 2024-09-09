Crypto’s Venture Capital Gap

The reality is that it’s neither feasible nor likely for venture capital to be present everywhere at once. Even as the industry matures and more venture capital flows into Web3 companies, it’s unrealistic to expect that funding can be equally distributed across the globe. We’re already seeing certain hubs emerge as go-to destinations for innovators, drawn by factors such as regulatory ease, visa access, cost of living, climate, and time zones. Cities like New York, Lisbon, Dubai, Singapore, and Buenos Aires are among those places slowly becoming hubs. But as this maturity will take time, the question remains: what can we do in the meantime to catalyze innovation?