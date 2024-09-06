Escaping the Casino: How Tokenized Assets Will Save DeFi From Itself

Stablecoins highlight the core value of tokenization as they allow anyone to transfer dollars to anyone else in the world with just an internet connection. Transactions are settled in under a second and for less than a penny in fees. For anyone in a country with a hyper-inflating currency, who has tried to make a cross-border remittance payment, or simply wants to make a financial transaction on a weekend or holiday, the benefits of stablecoins are immediately obvious.