We Need DePIN to Get to Net-Zero Emissions

Previous attempts to do this have largely failed. Large municipal utilities paid flat rates to households that were willing to participate in demand response programs where you were essentially expected to shut off your energy-consuming devices when prompted by a centralized signal, often an SMS. But these methods are too imprecise and costly to scale. They struggle because they are implemented within a system that is not designed for the unique demands of renewable energy—a system built over more than a century to accommodate fossil fuels. The fossil system is characterized by deep verticality and bilateral contracts between some hundred players along supply chains that encircle the entire planet. But what we need is a system that is horizontally structured around locally-produced energy, multilaterally shared between billions producers and active consumers.