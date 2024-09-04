Building Robust Digital Asset Custody Solutions: Key Considerations

A robust custody solution should consider advanced technologies to ensure the security and integrity of stored value. One option is a private and permissioned blockchain, which can serve as the backbone for transaction integrity and auditing, providing a reliable mechanism for tracking asset movements. The design of such blockchains assures that transactions are both auditable and immutable, which is crucial for maintaining trust and security. While a simple database can provide some of these functions, a private blockchain delivers them out of the box, offering enhanced security, transparency, and reliability.