Institutional DeFi Needs a BUIDL Moment

Tokenized securities have been hailed as the next-big-thing in crypto since 2018, but the market saw relatively little adoption for years. The value proposition of tokenized securities was obvious, and most platforms had KYC-AML capabilities, but that wasn’t enough to be taken seriously by institutions. During that time, companies like Securitize added institutional-ready capabilities such as broker-dealers, transfer agents, and onboarding institutions, all of which led to BlackRock gaining conviction for the space. BUIDL built on the institutional blocks laid by Securitize, like its transfer agent and broker-dealer capabilities.