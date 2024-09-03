How Decentralized AI and Zero-Knowledge Proofs Will Democratize Compute

Zero-knowledge proofs (ZKPs), while currently too computationally expensive, are one potential solution to some DAI challenges. ZKP is a cryptographic mechanism that enables one party (the prover) to convince another party (the verifier) of the truth of a statement without divulging any details about the statement itself, except its validity. Verification of this proof is quick for other nodes to run and offers a way for each node to prove it acted in accordance with the protocol. The technical differences between proof systems and their implementations (deep-dive on this coming later) are important for investors in the space.