Beating the Bots: In Defense of Human Traders

That’s where SanR comes in: Traders can use the platform to indicate whether they believe a particular token is moving up at a certain price, or down. These predictions are recorded as NFTs on-chain, meaning they can’t be falsified at a later date should the prediction prove inaccurate. As traders make their calls, the number of accurate and inaccurate predictions pile up, revealing the proportion of each. Other users can then review this data in assessing each traders’ predictive powers, while remaining confident the data hasn’t been messed with.



If you are a trader with great predictive powers, why would you share this with others? To be sure, many will choose not to. Others, perhaps starting out on their journey, or for the love of market research, will. SanR is a permissionless platform that allows anyone to publish their signals in a transparent way.