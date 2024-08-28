PlayIconNav
BTC
$59,556.30-4.00%
ETH
$2,524.79-2.32%
BNB
$535.86-2.51%
SOL
$144.16-6.99%
XRP
$0.57489710-3.44%
DOGE
$0.10007884-4.27%
CD20
$1,905.85-4.91%
TON
$5.53-1.48%
TRX
$0.15779423-2.83%
ADA
$0.35368242-3.60%
AVAX
$23.98-6.58%
WBTC
$59,317.97-4.27%
Ad
Opinion

OpenSea Gets SEC 'Wells Notice' – Industry Reaction

Rounding up commentary on the SEC's latest enforcement action. Will all NFTs be treated as securities?

By Ben Schiller
AccessTimeIconAug 28, 2024 at 5:51 p.m. UTC
Updated Aug 28, 2024 at 5:54 p.m. UTC
Donald Trump's popular trading card NFTs. Will they be found illegal as part of the SEC's new probe? (CollectTrumpCards.com)
Donald Trump's popular trading card NFTs. Will they be found illegal as part of the SEC's new probe? (CollectTrumpCards.com)

This morning, OpenSea said it had received a Wells Notice from the Securities Exchange Commission warning the agency was about to sue the leading NFT platform for violation of securities laws. The threatened action is the latest in a long line of similar moves from the SEC, and the reaction from the crypto industry has been fierce and near-uniform. Here is a small, representative sample.

Tyler Winklevoss, founder of Winklevoss Capital Management and the Gemini exchange:

Sheila Warren, CEO of the Crypto Council, a trade group (GG = Gary Gensler; leading an “anti-crypto army” was an ambition of Gensler ally Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA)):

Third, we have Variant Fund's Jake Chervinsky, arguing that NFTs shouldn't be covered by laws invented many decades earlier (the Securities Act was passed in 1933):

Next up: Gwart, self-described "crypto-Twitter troll," discussing the wider implications of the SEC apparently going after the very-expansive NFT category:

Bankless co-founder Ryan Sean Adams:

VC Adam Cochrane:

Ex-CFTC Commissioner Brian Quintenz (now at a16z):

Bitcoiner Jameson Lopp arguing that, if the SEC's intent is to protect investors, it's years late:

Roham Gharegozlou, CEO of Dapper Labs, which has several NFT projects:

And finally, Anthony Scaramucci, who says Gensler is wrecking recent Democratic efforts to make allies in the crypto community:

Note: The views expressed in this column are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of CoinDesk, Inc. or its owners and affiliates.

Disclosure

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

CoinDesk is an award-winning media outlet that covers the cryptocurrency industry. Its journalists abide by a strict set of editorial policies. In November 2023, CoinDesk was acquired by the Bullish group, owner of Bullish, a regulated, digital assets exchange. The Bullish group is majority-owned by Block.one; both companies have interests in a variety of blockchain and digital asset businesses and significant holdings of digital assets, including bitcoin. CoinDesk operates as an independent subsidiary with an editorial committee to protect journalistic independence. CoinDesk employees, including journalists, may receive options in the Bullish group as part of their compensation.

Ben Schiller
Ben Schiller

Ben Schiller is CoinDesk's managing editor for features and opinion. Previously, he was editor-in-chief at BREAKER Magazine and a staff writer at Fast Company. He holds some ETH, BTC and LINK.

Follow @btschiller on Twitter
Read more about
Opinion