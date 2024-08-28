Bloomberg and Better Markets Are Wrong About Crypto

It seems fairly obvious to fair-minded observers that after over a decade of the cryptocurrency currency trading makes it unlikely it’s going away anytime soon, as much as some may want that. Given that, you would think the reasonable person would say, “let’s properly regulate these products.” It is not true that crypto doesn’t face a myriad of state and federal regulations. What is true is that, as long as an enforcement-only regulatory approach is taken, the U.S. will see jobs move overseas, innovation will be hampered and crucial decisions will be left to the courts.