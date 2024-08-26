The Fed’s Rate Cut Cushion Is Good News for Crypto

If we look out to the far right of the above chart, we’ll notice the situation has greatly changed. After raising interest rates from 0% to a range of 5.3%, our central bank has changed the course of price growth. Since the peak made in June 2022 through this past July, CPI has dropped from 9.1% to 2.9%. In the process, the real rate of interest has jumped all the way back up to 2.4%. In other words, policy is weighing on prices.