It’s Time to Build a Sustainable Blockchain Ecosystem

In the current Web3 landscape, the consensus is clear: people are growing weary of yet another infrastructure company raising funds; instead, they're eagerly awaiting the next big consumer application. While defining what a "consumer application" entails could be an article in itself, it's crucial first to understand why venture capitalists (VCs) continue to pour money into infrastructure. The reality is that venture capital is driven by the pursuit of a 100x return — like finding the next Solana. Many large VCs hedge their bets by diversifying their portfolios, hoping that one big win will offset the losses from those that didn't pan out. However, even among VCs, there's a growing recognition that infrastructure investments won't yield returns if there's no surge in applications building on them.