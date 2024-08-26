Accelerating Innovation in the DePIN Sector

DePIN represents one of crypto’s best chances to meaningfully impact the world in a positive way. It represents a novel method of capital formation and a new, more equitable way to build physical infrastructure. If (any of) these ideas work, the fabric of society will be changed forever. While the sector has come a long way since last cycle and there is a palpable excitement in the air given the number and quality of projects being funded and launched, there is still much work to be done. Commoditizing the map explorer part of the DePIN tech stack increases the pace and ease with which DePINs can be created because, after all, the more experimentation we can encourage here, the more innovation will undoubtedly occur. And that’s something we can all agree is worth fighting for.