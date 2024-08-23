R.I.P. Unhosted Wallet Rule

One of the named sources in the article was Congressman Tom Emmer, currently the House Majority Whip, but the article specifically refers to a previous interview he gave to the Reporter. In that interview, the Reporter said, "Emmer criticized the current Biden-Harris administration for being staffed with left-wing activists, and warned that some of those staffers might enter a potential Harris administration. Emmer pointed to Gary Gensler, the Chair of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC)."