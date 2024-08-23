Okay, Bloomer!

This sort of statement is easy to make, and exhausting to counter. But let’s take a short stab and say that crypto has made a lot of people rich and employed many more gainfully (including many journalists we know at Bloomerberg). Stablecoins (market cap: $177,090,363,336 ) allow thousands of law-abiding folks to move money cheaply and effectively peer-to-peer and across borders, avoiding the onerous fees charged by traditional remittance companies. Bitcoin has often failed as a payment mechanism , as Bloomer says, but it’s often proved an effective store-of-value (over the long term, even if it whipsaws day-to-day), which is partly why the SEC approved ETFs for Bitcoin (and Ethereum) and why people in soft money-nations like Nigeria and Argentina look to it as a hard money-alternative. I could go on and on and on. But it’s a Friday in late August and dreaming of the beach is preferable to responding to sweeping statements that lack all form of nuance or fidelity to truth. You can insert your own positive crypto use-cases here____________________.