Meeting Binance CEO Richard Teng

We wondered if and when Binance might consider returning to the United States (it currently has no license here). Perhaps a Donald Trump victory, which many think will create a more favorable environment for crypto, might be a precipitating factor? Teng said there were no current plans. “Our business is outside of the U.S. So we watch with excitement what’s happening in the U.S., but it has no bearing on our business whatsoever.” Teng said the U.S. remains an “important market” but Binance does not appear to be rushing back, given all the problems it’s had with regulators here in the last couple of years. But luckily Teng still wants to travel here, so we and others can talk to him about Binance and crypto’s future.