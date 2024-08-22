From Chaos to Crypto: The Crecimiento Movement Igniting Argentina

Unlike the U.S., Argentina’s regulators, including the CNV (Securities Commission), BCRA (Federal Reserve), and UIF (equivalent to U.S. FinCEN), are actively engaging with the crypto industry to improve clarity and operations. The CNV has clarified private offerings and, with UIF, established a Virtual Assets Service Provider Register. And the BCRA is considering lifting its 2022 ban on crypto services. This collaborative effort is driving the creation of a nationwide sandbox for crypto experimentation and revising the Incentive Regime for Large Investments (RIGI) to extend incentives to tech and crypto innovations, led by the Crecimiento movement.